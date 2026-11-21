Nollywood actress Rita Edochie revealed this afternoon that her nephew-in-law, actor Linc Edochie, has found love again with a new woman from the northern part of Nigeria.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Rita—who is married to Linc's uncle, Tony Edochie—warmly welcomed Linc's new partner into the Edochie family while taking a thinly veiled swipe at his past relationship.

"This one is too classy to beg for love under the shower or buy iPhone 16 Pro Max so she could get our son’s attention," she wrote.

Social media users who came across the post quickly speculated that the veteran actress was throwing subtle shade at one of Linc’s former partners.

Linc was previously engaged to US-based lady, Yinka Theisen before their relationship ended last year.