Nollywood actress Rita Edochie revealed this afternoon that her nephew-in-law, actor Linc Edochie, has found love again with a new woman from the northern part of Nigeria.
In a post shared on her Instagram page, Rita—who is married to Linc's uncle, Tony Edochie—warmly welcomed Linc's new partner into the Edochie family while taking a thinly veiled swipe at his past relationship.
"This one is too classy to beg for love under the shower or buy iPhone 16 Pro Max so she could get our son’s attention," she wrote.
Social media users who came across the post quickly speculated that the veteran actress was throwing subtle shade at one of Linc’s former partners.
Linc was previously engaged to US-based lady, Yinka Theisen before their relationship ended last year.
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Nwanyi zukwana ike bikonu. Ihe nkea óbù gïnï?
This woman is the real deal. She gives Akata fire for fire…lol
Something seems to be fundamentally wrong somewhere in this fam.
Congratulations to all
And how come nobody is talking about his 1st wife, Aple? Or their separation wasn't her fault? Pls, grandmother Rita should tell us!
This woman is a trouble maker, lol
Las las this woman go chop disgrace, since she doesnt want to respect herself by throwing shades up and down.
Aunty Rita, you too do
Beautiful girl you got here
He who comes to equity, must come with clean hands.
This woman no get children of her own sef?