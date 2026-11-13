Man slams fellow men who get defensive when crimes committed by men is being discussed

A man has slammed men who are quiet or defensive when men commit crimes but become vocal when a woman commits a crime.



He particularly called out men who say "not all men" whenever a gender-based violence is being discussed.





Onyango Otieno wrote: "We know it’s not all men. You don’t have to tell us. We know. But you are playing in a game that is also rigged against you yet you think it’s in your favour. Everywhere you look, a man is doing some crazy shit, bro."

He added that children, young women, old women, men, and even animals have been victims of men who had forceful carnal knowledge of them.

He added that even hospital patients and deceased people are not safe from this assault which he said happens "on a global scale".

However, he said that when a woman commits a crime, they find their voices after ignoring all the crimes committed by men.