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Man slams fellow men who get defensive when crimes committed by men is being discussed

By Linda Ikeji
Man slams fellow men who get defensive when crimes committed by men is being discussed

A man has slammed men who are quiet or defensive when men commit crimes but become vocal when a woman commits a crime. 

He particularly called out men who say "not all men" whenever a gender-based violence is being discussed. 

Onyango Otieno wrote: "We know it’s not all men. You don’t have to tell us. We know. But you are playing in a game that is also rigged against you yet you think it’s in your favour. Everywhere you look, a man is doing some crazy shit, bro." 

He added that children, young women, old women, men, and even animals have been victims of men who had forceful carnal knowledge of them. 

He added that even hospital patients and deceased people are not safe from this assault which he said happens "on a global scale". 

However, he said that when a woman commits a crime, they find their voices after ignoring all the crimes committed by men. 

He added: "And on your page there’s no meaningful conversation ongoing. Neither do you mention any of men’s problems inviting other men to talk. Just boring pictures of a car you’ll never own and a football team that’s losing every day. What you are is a bully."

 

Man slams fellow men who get defensive when crimes committed by men is being discussed
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Comments (3)

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  1. Anonymous

    Thank you. Let that stupid TheMan abi Onzi come and answer.

  2. Anonymous

    Lord it! let the sadist misogynistic men hear it at the back

  3. Onzi

    Lol, he doesn't even believe what he said, same women and simps that will just rush and condemn a man just because a woman accused him of same, and even even he is found to be innocent, they will still keep pushing the evil agenda against him and men, but when a woman is actually found to be guilty, these same fools will make all the excuses for her. This one na menstruating male,

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