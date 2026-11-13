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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes rejects second contract offer from the club

By Linda Ikeji
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes rejects second contract offer from the club
 

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected a second contract offer from the club, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

 
The club initially presented its offer during the summer when negotiations over a new contract began, but Fernandes rejected the proposal. He signed his previous deal two years ago.
 
The Athletic reports that talks have been ongoing since the summer between Fernandes' representatives and the club, but a compromise is yet to be reached. The latest development comes amid serious turmoil for United, casting Fernandes' future into doubt.
 
The Portugal international enjoyed a superb 2025/26 season as he helped United finish third and secure Champions League football after a two-year absence. He recorded 21 Premier League assists, breaking the longstanding Premier League record that was held jointly by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.
 
Fernandes claimed the FWA Footballer of the Year and PFA Player of the Year awards. These were in addition to winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year prize.
 
However, he has struggled to attain those heights this season as the Red Devils languish in the relegation zone.

The news comes after United sacked Michael Carrick. The club is now pushing ahead with a deal to hire Mauricio Pochettino from US Soccer as Carrick's replacement. Pochettino has already agreed personal terms, and United will pay his £7.4million release clause to land the former Tottenham boss.
 
 
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  1. Anonymous

    Retirement is coming, it’ll be better for him to retire for international duties like CR7. He was one of those who ganged up against CR7

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