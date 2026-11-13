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Sweden returns 39 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, 129 years after British forces looted them

By Linda Ikeji
Sweden returns 39 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, 129 years after British forces looted them

 

Sweden has returned 39 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, 129 years after British forces looted thousands of cultural artefacts from the Benin Kingdom during the 1897 invasion.

 

The artefacts were formally handed over to Nigeria at a ceremony in Lagos on Thursday, November 12, by representatives of Sweden's National Museums of World Culture. They will be received by the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM).

 

According to The Art Newspaper, the objects were among thousands taken by British troops who attacked and burned the Benin Kingdom before incorporating it into the British Empire.

 

The returned collection includes cultural objects known as Emwin Arre. However, six of the 39 artefacts will remain in Sweden under a 10-year loan arrangement.

 

Michael Barrett, curator for Africa at Sweden's National Museums of World Culture, described the return as an important step towards addressing the colonial-era looting of cultural property.

 

The restitution adds to ongoing efforts to recover Benin artefacts held by foreign institutions. The Netherlands returned 119 objects to Nigeria in 2025, while Germany handed over 20 Benin Bronzes in 2022.

 

 

 

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Comments (4)

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  1. Anonymous

    for me i think that Africa people are fools,how a terrorist returns what he stole from you without you demand a compensation from the terrorist,do you know what it takes for a terrorist to loots items,they may have killed,sexually asulted children,young ladies and our mothers also,what is Africans saying to these atrocities,were is your conscience Africans leaders,am ashame of this continent,remember that no African country can do this to any europeans country

  2. Anonymous

    I am sure if these artefacts were humans, they would not want to return to present-day Nigeria.

  3. Anonymous

    Where is Hauwa our community leader? Has she heard this?

  4. Anonymous

    They have returned our worthless artefacts. Will these produce foods for Nigerians? Will these rise up and construct factories for youths employments? Oyibo have realized that they carried away worthless images 🤣

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