Ogun police arrest driver for allegedly stealing his employer's N45m Lexus 460 SUV and plotting to sell it for N10m

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a driver, Jeremiah Jacob Emmanuel, for allegedly stealing his employer's Lexus 460 SUV valued at N45m and recovered the car.

The spokesperson for the command, DSP Oluseyi Babasyi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, November 13, 2026 said the suspect allegedly plotted to sell the vehicle in Benin Republic for N10m.

According to the PPRO, the recovery followed a report received by detectives of the Agbado Division on November 12, 2026, at about 7pm, concerning the alleged theft of the SUV by the owner’s driver.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver had conveyed his employer to his office earlier in the day but later left with the vehicle without authorisation.