Ogun police arrest driver for allegedly stealing his employer's N45m Lexus 460 SUV and plotting to sell it for N10m

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a driver, Jeremiah Jacob Emmanuel, for allegedly stealing his employer's Lexus 460 SUV valued at N45m and recovered the car.
The spokesperson for the command, DSP Oluseyi Babasyi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, November 13, 2026 said the suspect allegedly plotted to sell the vehicle in Benin Republic for N10m.
According to the PPRO, the recovery followed a report received by detectives of the Agbado Division on November 12, 2026, at about 7pm, concerning the alleged theft of the SUV by the owner’s driver.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver had conveyed his employer to his office earlier in the day but later left with the vehicle without authorisation.
“Detectives of Agbado Division, Ogun State Police Command, have recovered a stolen Lexus 460 SUV valued at N45 million within hours of receiving a report of its theft, leading to the arrest of a suspect and the foiling of an alleged plan to dispose of the vehicle for N10 million,” the statement read.
"The breakthrough followed a report received on 12 November 2026, at about 7:00 p.m., concerning the alleged theft of a black Lexus 460 SUV by the owner's 28-year-old driver, Jeremiah Jacob Emmanuel.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver had conveyed his employer to his office earlier in the day but subsequently left with the vehicle without authorisation, allegedly claiming that his wife was indisposed.
"He reportedly took the vehicle to meet two other individuals, Akeem Olawale, aged 34, and Monday Keshi, who is currently at large. The suspects had allegedly arranged to take the vehicle to Cotonou, Benin Republic, for sale at ₦10 million, despite its estimated value of ₦45 million.
"Upon receiving the report, detectives of Agbado Division immediately swung into action, deploying their investigative resources to track down the suspects.
"The operation led to the arrest of one of the suspects at Agbado Crossing at about 7:00 p.m. on the same day, while the stolen Lexus was successfully recovered.
"During preliminary investigation, the arrested suspect allegedly admitted involvement in the planned movement of the vehicle to Cotonou for sale.
"Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing accomplice, while the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, for discreet investigation and further necessary action.
"The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, psc, FCSS, MNIPR, commends the detectives for their vigilance, swift response and professionalism.
"He reiterates the Command's determination to sustain intelligence-led operations, disrupt criminal networks and ensure that individuals involved in criminal activities are brought to justice.
“The Command assures residents of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property, while encouraging members of the public to promptly report suspicious activities and provide credible information that can assist police operations.”
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