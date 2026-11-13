Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
News

Actress Mary Remmy Njoku laments worsening epileptic power supply

By Linda Ikeji
Actress Mary Remmy Njoku laments worsening epileptic power supply

Mary Remmy Njoku has expressed concern over the worsening state of electricity supply in Nigeria. 

The actress/producer said it has gotten worse to the point that the people are now more certain of staying in darkness than they are of having electricity supply. 

She wrote: "How does a country move backwards on something as basic and essential as electricity while the cost keeps going up? 

"In my four decades in Nigeria, l've gone from complaining when the lights went off to celebrating when they come on! 

"Are we actually making progress as a nation, or have we simply become better at surviving our FAILURES?" 

The ROK Studios CEO added: "Technology has advanced. The world has moved forward. yet somehow in Nigeria we've gone from complaining about 30mins of darkness to accepting 30 minutes of light."

 

Actress Mary Remmy Njoku laments worsening epileptic power supply
More News →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Singers Usher and Chris Brown's Los Angeles concert canceled amid ongoing feud
  2. 2 US ICE detains Nigerian-born USF professor and Bay Area nurse Ann Lawani
  3. 3 Police says it has uncovered 'phone farms' as it arrests suspect over election misinformation
  4. 4 Police probe businessman Blord’s armed escorts after viral airport video
  5. 5 Court sentences couple to 5 years imprisonment for attempting to sell their one-year-old son in Cross River
  6. 6 Prison Break actor Stacy Keach passes away at 85
  7. 7 “We are hungry, pay us our salaries” – Osun monarch appeals to Adeleke over seven months of unpaid salaries to 17 kings and 440 chiefs
  8. 8 Nigerian-born lawyer makes history as first immigrant to become lieutenant governor of New Jersey in U.S
  9. 9 Update: 17-year-old arrested over death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy in US
  10. 10 Footballer dies at 22 after suffering cardiac arrest during training session
  11. 11 Nigerians jeer as APC campaign bus gets stuck on dilapidated road (video)
  12. 12 Soul Food actress Emma P. Hall passes away

Comments (7)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

  1. Anonymous

    The useless politifians use basic amenities that is their duty to provide to do campaigns. Until we realize that dey need to be stoned for their depravity, they will keep taking advantage of the ignorance of the masses. For example, tinubu and APC are using coastal highway for campaign. Animals.

  2. Anonymous

    Heheheh... By the time you guys realize that Nigeria doesn't exist, it will be too late. Why do you think politicians are behaving anyhow they like? People don't ask questions. Who is a citizen of Nigeria? The answer is simple, NO BODY. That is the reason why they can do whatever they like and get away with it.

  3. Anonymous

    Band A gives constant light in Nigeria

  4. Anonymous

    Band A gives over 95% constant light in Nigeria

    1. Anonymous

      Not anymore

  5. Anonymous

    Leave electricity and face floating of naira

  6. Anonymous

    Until we get it right this country wont move forward, 2027, please lets make changes.

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story