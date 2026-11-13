Actress Mary Remmy Njoku laments worsening epileptic power supply

Mary Remmy Njoku has expressed concern over the worsening state of electricity supply in Nigeria.
The actress/producer said it has gotten worse to the point that the people are now more certain of staying in darkness than they are of having electricity supply.
"In my four decades in Nigeria, l've gone from complaining when the lights went off to celebrating when they come on!
"Are we actually making progress as a nation, or have we simply become better at surviving our FAILURES?"
The ROK Studios CEO added: "Technology has advanced. The world has moved forward. yet somehow in Nigeria we've gone from complaining about 30mins of darkness to accepting 30 minutes of light."
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The useless politifians use basic amenities that is their duty to provide to do campaigns. Until we realize that dey need to be stoned for their depravity, they will keep taking advantage of the ignorance of the masses. For example, tinubu and APC are using coastal highway for campaign. Animals.
Heheheh... By the time you guys realize that Nigeria doesn't exist, it will be too late. Why do you think politicians are behaving anyhow they like? People don't ask questions. Who is a citizen of Nigeria? The answer is simple, NO BODY. That is the reason why they can do whatever they like and get away with it.
Band A gives constant light in Nigeria
Band A gives over 95% constant light in Nigeria
Not anymore
Leave electricity and face floating of naira
Until we get it right this country wont move forward, 2027, please lets make changes.