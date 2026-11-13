Actress Mary Remmy Njoku laments worsening epileptic power supply

Mary Remmy Njoku has expressed concern over the worsening state of electricity supply in Nigeria.



The actress/producer said it has gotten worse to the point that the people are now more certain of staying in darkness than they are of having electricity supply.





She wrote: "How does a country move backwards on something as basic and essential as electricity while the cost keeps going up?

"In my four decades in Nigeria, l've gone from complaining when the lights went off to celebrating when they come on!

"Are we actually making progress as a nation, or have we simply become better at surviving our FAILURES?"