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5 years after losing my virginity, God blessed me with a virgin husband - Nigerian woman shares ‘testimony’

By Linda Ikeji
5 years after losing my virginity, God blessed me with a virgin husband - Nigerian woman shares ‘testimony’
A Nigerian woman, Confidence Maye Utomi, has shared a testimony about how God blessed her with a virgin husband five years after she lost her virginity. 
 
 
In a Facebook post on Friday, November 13, the sexual purity advocate said that after losing her virginity, she never imagined or hoped she would marry a virgin man.
 
 
Confidence, who teaches girls and young women on the possiblity of sexual purity, explained that she had reached a point where she understood that her past was behind her and refused to let it define the future she could have with God. 
 
 
The mother of one said she acknowledged her mistakes, repented and was committed to living a life that pleased God.
 
 
She, however emphasized that virginity is not a true judge of character, and a person's sexual history alone does not determine their capacity to love, honor, respect and build a godly marriage. 
 
 
According to her, someone's past should not become a limitation on their future and people should not disqualify themselves from good things God can still do in their lives because of past mistakes.
 
 
5 years after losing my virginity, God blessed me with a virgin husband - Nigerian woman shares ‘testimony’
5 years after losing my virginity, God blessed me with a virgin husband - Nigerian woman shares ‘testimony’

 

5 years after losing my virginity, God blessed me with a virgin husband - Nigerian woman shares ‘testimony’
5 years after losing my virginity, God blessed me with a virgin husband - Nigerian woman shares ‘testimony’
5 years after losing my virginity, God blessed me with a virgin husband - Nigerian woman shares ‘testimony’
5 years after losing my virginity, God blessed me with a virgin husband - Nigerian woman shares ‘testimony’
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Comments (10)

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  1. Kayode Cole

    😂😂😂😂😂😂. should we tell her?

  2. Anonymous

    There should be an IQ and EQ test before these social media companies give access to their tools. It will reduce the amount of unneccesry things put out for people to read

  3. Anonymous

    What a bomb shell

  4. Anonymous

    What a coincidence

  5. Anonymous

    Who virgin help

  6. Anonymous

    Olosho

  7. Anonymous

    Madam how you take know say him na virgin????

  8. Chinwuba

    There is nothing like virgin husband

  9. Onzi

    Many men are fools for women.

  10. Anonymous

    Please someone should find this book for me "how daddies can become virgins.

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