"Yes I cheated cos I'm human too" woman says as she calls out ex-husband and his side chics

A recently divorced woman has reacted to claims that she cheated in her marriage.
The woman, popular on Facebook for owning a restaurant, said she was faithful and loyal to her husband but she claims he kept cheating on her.
As a result, she said she stepped out once on her husband as pay back for his infidelity.
She wrote on Facebook: "You say I cheated? Lol I met my husband 2019 and I have been loyal to him all thru … till 2023 when I found out he has been f***ing everybody and everything … we were in the house for 6 months , we didn’t have s** cos he said he was doing prayers …
"Only for me to find out he has been cheating .. Na that same period I found out he lodged niniola outside my house while still claiming he is doing prayers to me .. I found out he has been f***ing a whole lot of people , lost interest in the Marriage and moved on from him .he f***ed more than 16 girls got 2 pregnant .. still f**k ur sister lying to yall that we have been divorced for 2 years .. same man that we spent Christmas together last year? … I f***ed 1 person and I am the bad person ? lol talk another thing …
"Coming on live to rant .. na me suppose do story time , na u dey cry for live. Chineke …
"Yes I cheated … I f***ed someone else cos I am human too .. after the man has been busy sharing his di** up and down . I decided to pay him back and he couldn’t eat what he dished out …
"Una say I use juju on man the man no tell una how we started our life ? He tell una say he rich when I met him ?? I don comot now .. make u and ur sister pack in …
"Werey oni main character syndrome."
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Lair, you didn't cheat back once. You cheater multiple times just like your husband. What got the two of you to this point is what you fail to tell us. Maybe at some point, you both denied each other sex. Once you lose interest in your partner, sexless marriage is a deal breaker
She go explain taya NO CASE. Acceptance of guilt does not normalize it. Only revenge cheating women boast about. Very hard to see a woman boast about revenging a man good or better for the good he did for her and her family. LOL. Any spouse who cannot tolerate cheating should leave the marriage. Staying to cheat back is nonsensical and only because the avenger is adulterous. If a spouse returns home to see his wife or husband eating cow dung, would that person join in? Why is cheating different evoking revenge? It is because it is pleasurable to the revenge adulterer. Simple
After you cheated your own cheat, the marriage come scatter. Two of you don move on but out of foolishness, you are on Facebook ranting about your infidelity and shamelessly too. Just forget about marriage cos no man will walk an olosho like you down the aisle. Keep enjoying strange and one night stand pricks until your toto stops bringing out water. What you subconsciously wished and prayed for has finally happened to you. Because people like you entered marriage with a very bad mindset; so enjoy your divorcée status but don't condemn men or marriage, please.
Men Dey O! Forget. They Love her kind of vomit.
Disgusting
Shameless Olosho
The man you cheated with dumped you, oloshi
Cheap commodity
Marry go round
You can't shame the shameless
The person you cheated with as used and dumped you. Mary go round
So why aren't you with the person that you slept with ? Use and dump
Oloshi
Olosho
Dog
This particular woman na case, she has got too many issues herself, her mouth sharp pass cutlass, men should stay away from her.
I don screenshot your picture keep. I will be running away from any woman that looks like you wether it is you or not.
Cheating doesn’t look good on women so don’t do it! It invalidates all you may have suffered and makes you look dirty bad!
Very irresponsible lady, they never want to be accountable for their foolishness. I cheated because he cheated, what a senseless statement, you committed adultery because you wanted to do it, it has nothing to do with your husband. They won't do good back to their husbands but will "cheat back"