"Yes I cheated cos I'm human too" woman says as she calls out ex-husband and his side chics

A recently divorced woman has reacted to claims that she cheated in her marriage.





The woman, popular on Facebook for owning a restaurant, said she was faithful and loyal to her husband but she claims he kept cheating on her.





As a result, she said she stepped out once on her husband as pay back for his infidelity.





She wrote on Facebook: "You say I cheated? Lol I met my husband 2019 and I have been loyal to him all thru … till 2023 when I found out he has been f***ing everybody and everything … we were in the house for 6 months , we didn’t have s** cos he said he was doing prayers …



"Only for me to find out he has been cheating .. Na that same period I found out he lodged niniola outside my house while still claiming he is doing prayers to me .. I found out he has been f***ing a whole lot of people , lost interest in the Marriage and moved on from him .he f***ed more than 16 girls got 2 pregnant .. still f**k ur sister lying to yall that we have been divorced for 2 years .. same man that we spent Christmas together last year? … I f***ed 1 person and I am the bad person ? lol talk another thing …



"Coming on live to rant .. na me suppose do story time , na u dey cry for live. Chineke …



"Yes I cheated … I f***ed someone else cos I am human too .. after the man has been busy sharing his di** up and down . I decided to pay him back and he couldn’t eat what he dished out …



"Una say I use juju on man the man no tell una how we started our life ? He tell una say he rich when I met him ?? I don comot now .. make u and ur sister pack in …



"Werey oni main character syndrome."