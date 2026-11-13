"Market women now slice vegetables for only men and are refusing to slice for women" Customers share experience

A number of people have claimed that vegetable sellers are now refusing to slice vegetables for young female customers and would only agree to slice if the customer is a man.



This observation was first shared on Facebook by a man.





Michael Chinonso Udeozor shared his experience on Facebook, writing: "I noticed that these market women hardly slice vegetables for young girls.

"Each time I go to the market, I always slice my vegetables there. I'll ask them before buying, and even the ones without knife will gladly borrow just to help me out. In short, on Saturday, I bought curry leaves and the woman picked it for me.

"However, the day I sent my female colleague to help me buy vegetables, no one agreed to slice it for her. They told her they don't slice.

"I wonder why they do this."

His followers responded with their own experiences. A number of women stated that they have experienced it too.

Taiye Victoria Adeoye wrote: "One asked that when I get married naso I go Dey do for my husband house??

"One asked me if a young girl like me doesn’t have knife at home. I don’t even understand them."

Chioma Anayochukwu wrote: "I asked one to slice for me, she did so. I was waiting to collect it, her neighbor told me to go bring pot make she kukuma cook for me, I asked if she's game because I really would like to bring it if possible. Na so she shut up."

Olapeju Ige wrote: "Few tried it with me in ib here and I walked to the next, una dey craze. Make I dey prove wife material give una for market. Off the road abeg."



The revelation has sparked a conversation on Facebook about double standards.



JD Njeb wrote: "The first time I experienced this was in the Uni. We had a seller called SWEET MAMA. The day I went to buy veggies, her sales girl told me they don't slice for women only men.



"The second time was at the market. I asked the seller to slice for me (she had just finished slicing for a man). She looked at me and said 'So make your fellow woman dey cut vegetable for you. Wetin do you?'



"I picked my things and went to another stand with her calling me lazy.



"When we talk about REPRESSED HATE, this is exactly what we mean. A lot of women don't even know they hate themselves, not personally but the fact of their womanhood. You cannot love yourself when you believe you are a second fiddle to a man."