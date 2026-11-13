Former Zamfara college SUG President dies after 13 days in bandit captivity

A former SUG President of the College of Agricultural and Animal Science Technology, Bakura, Zamfara State, Lawali Muhammad has passed after spending 13 days in the hands of bandits.

Muhammad was abducted by armed bandits in October 2026.

According to a family member, the kidnappers initially demanded a motorcycle and N2 million ransom.

After the family met their demands, they reportedly asked for an additional N1m.

The bandits later promised to release him the following day, claiming he was exhausted.

Sadly, when he was eventually returned to his family, he passed away before he could be rushed to the hospital.

His friends and former schoolmates confirmed the sad development on Thursday, November 12, 2026.