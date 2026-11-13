Let mothers go with the kids after breakup - Woman begs men as she mourns demise of 13-year-old girl

A Ghanaian woman, Fati Alhassan, has pleaded with men to let mothers take custody of their children after breakup if their schedule prevent them from providing full-time care.

She made the plea in a Facebook post on Friday, November 13, 2026 while mourning the demise of a 13-year-old girl, Jennifer Bledua.

She further urged fathers not to leave their children with relatives or strangers who might neglect them.

She added that its a "long story" when people asked what happened to the minor.