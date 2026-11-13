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Let mothers go with the kids after breakup - Woman begs men as she mourns demise of 13-year-old girl

By Linda Ikeji
Let mothers go with the kids after breakup - Woman begs men as she mourns demise of 13-year-old girl
A Ghanaian woman, Fati Alhassan, has pleaded with men to let mothers take custody of their children after breakup if their schedule prevent them from providing full-time care. 
 
 
She made the plea in a Facebook post on Friday, November 13, 2026 while mourning the demise of a 13-year-old girl, Jennifer Bledua. 
 
 
She further urged fathers not to leave their children with relatives or strangers who might neglect them.
 
 
She added that its a "long story" when people asked what happened to the minor. 
 
“Dear men, we’re begging you. When a relationship ends, please let the mother go with the kids if you know your schedule won’t allow you to give them the full-time care they deserve,” she wrote.
 
"Don't hand your children over to relatives or strangers who might neglect them just to prove a point. Let her take them, and instead, be the supportive father who visits on holidays, days off, and whenever you want to connect.
 
“May this little angel’s soul rest in peace. We know your twin is going to miss you deeply. 🕊️💔"
 
According to the obituary, the girl will be laid to rest on November 15. 
Let mothers go with the kids after breakup - Woman begs men as she mourns demise of 13-year-old girl
Let mothers go with the kids after breakup - Woman begs men as she mourns demise of 13-year-old girl
Let mothers go with the kids after breakup - Woman begs men as she mourns demise of 13-year-old girl
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