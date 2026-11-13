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70% of African marriages are cohabitation for the sake of "what would people say" - Nigerian World Bank staff

By Linda Ikeji

 

70% of African marriages are cohabitation for the sake of "what would people say" - Nigerian World Bank staff

A Nigerian woman and legal analyst at the World Bank group, Vivian Irondi, woman has claimed that 80% of African marriages lack intimacy.

 

According to her, 70% of marriages in Africa are cohabitation just for the sake of societal expectations and fear of judgment, not for romantic love. 

 

70% of African marriages are cohabitation for the sake of "what would people say" - Nigerian World Bank staff
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Comments (12)

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  1. Anonymous

    Isn't “what will people say?” one of the social checks that regulates human behaviour and keeps our excesses in check? If “what will people say?” helps keep marriages together, is that now a problem? Not every marriage survives on love and romance alone. Sometimes, social responsibility and a little sense of shame do what love cannot!

  2. Anonymous

    Facefront...

  3. Anonymous

    Not far from the truth

  4. Anonymous

    Well I don't know about other African countries but in Nigeria love still exists so is intimacy in marriage let's put aside the now growing trend of early divorces lack of live and intimacy ain't responsible but la k of hometraining and spirit to make it work on both genders which extends to other aspects of life in these times...forget all those no more love, love died with the Titanic, etc Naija dey love and comes with intimacy !

  5. Gr8Whyte

    Madam, where did you get your data from? What research did you carry out to arrive at this percentage? Wake up, open social media, pour out the trash in your head as a hot take.

  6. Anonymous

    Spot on. It is called ignorance. Fake marriages everywhere. Fake people.

  7. Anonymous

    You forgot the few percentages where both partners have their "LOML" outside the marriage; some of those have their own marriages as well.

  8. Nwolisa

    So true, though not sure about the %.

  9. Anonymous

    It’s a lie. There are still a lot of happy marriages out there. Where is the data that support this. Surveys , questionnaires. No marriage is perfect. People who are divorced and separated just want to have a way to feel good. If some peoples marriage didn’t work does not mean the same for all others. Let’s allow the younger generation coming to feel good about marriage , not bad news all the time about marriage. Find the partner that loves, keep no record of wrong, have a forgiven spirit, respect and understand your values. Not a transactional marriage, but marriage that have family interest at the center of its core. With all this been said, if there is domestic abuse, it okay to move away.

  10. Anonymous

    Too old to have her tired boobs dangling in public

  11. Anonymous

    Aunty tuck in your boobs first

  12. Anonymous

    20s boobs, community boobs, 35 and above, it’s your your mirror, partner and yourself

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