Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
News

Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027

By Linda Ikeji
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, under the leadership of its Grand Patron, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has extended its nationwide political activities to Jigawa State as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

 

The movement’s presence in Jigawa represents another step in its nationwide expansion, aimed at strengthening political structures, engaging communities and building support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

 

With a focus on reaching communities across the state’s 27 local government areas, the initiative seeks to deepen public awareness of government policies and encourage greater participation in the democratic process.

 

The Jigawa engagement forms part of the movement’s broader efforts to establish a formidable grassroots presence across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

 

From the South-South to the North-West, the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement continues its nationwide expansion ahead of 2027.

 

Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027
More News →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Singers Usher and Chris Brown's Los Angeles concert canceled amid ongoing feud
  2. 2 US ICE detains Nigerian-born USF professor and Bay Area nurse Ann Lawani
  3. 3 Police says it has uncovered 'phone farms' as it arrests suspect over election misinformation
  4. 4 Police probe businessman Blord’s armed escorts after viral airport video
  5. 5 Court sentences couple to 5 years imprisonment for attempting to sell their one-year-old son in Cross River
  6. 6 Prison Break actor Stacy Keach passes away at 85
  7. 7 “We are hungry, pay us our salaries” – Osun monarch appeals to Adeleke over seven months of unpaid salaries to 17 kings and 440 chiefs
  8. 8 Nigerian-born lawyer makes history as first immigrant to become lieutenant governor of New Jersey in U.S
  9. 9 Update: 17-year-old arrested over death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy in US
  10. 10 Footballer dies at 22 after suffering cardiac arrest during training session
  11. 11 Nigerians jeer as APC campaign bus gets stuck on dilapidated road (video)
  12. 12 Soul Food actress Emma P. Hall passes away

Comments (4)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

  1. Anonymous

    How did we get here for God sake? imagine militant sitting with microphones and addressing graduates together with professors. Now i know the reason why they call some people educated fools.

  2. Anonymous

    criminals and ex criminals party

  3. Anonymous

    Bros just Dey cash out. Na your time Abeg. Pbat ko pbat ni.

  4. Nwolisa

    Is possible to get a picture of roads leading to this Tompolo's Town or village, the schools there and the environment. Just wondering!!!

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story