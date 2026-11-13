Tompolo’s PBAT door-to-door movement storms Jigawa, strengthens grassroots structures ahead of 2027

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, under the leadership of its Grand Patron, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has extended its nationwide political activities to Jigawa State as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The movement’s presence in Jigawa represents another step in its nationwide expansion, aimed at strengthening political structures, engaging communities and building support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

With a focus on reaching communities across the state’s 27 local government areas, the initiative seeks to deepen public awareness of government policies and encourage greater participation in the democratic process.

The Jigawa engagement forms part of the movement’s broader efforts to establish a formidable grassroots presence across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

From the South-South to the North-West, the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement continues its nationwide expansion ahead of 2027.