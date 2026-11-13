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Netizens react as former govt official calls out nurse for selling plantain chips to him during consultation

By Linda Ikeji
Netizens react as former govt official calls out nurse for selling plantain chips to him during consultation

A social media post by the former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Joe Abah, criticizing a nurse at an Abuja hospital for offering to sell him plantain chips during a medical visit, has sparked mixed reactions online.

 

In his post, Abah explained that he had visited the hospital to see a doctor and was led into a room where a nurse was assigned to check his vitals. According to him, while taking his vitals, the nurse informed him that she sells plantain chips, hoping he would buy some from her.

 

Abah expressed displeasure over the incident, arguing that such behavior undermines public confidence in the professionalism of healthcare institutions and organizations that employ such staff.

 

While some social media users agreed with his stance on maintaining strict workplace boundaries, many others faulted him for publicly calling out the nurse. Critics argued that there is nothing wrong with having a side hustle amid economic challenges, adding that publicly identifying the hospital could put the nurse's job at risk.

 

Netizens react as former govt official calls out nurse for selling plantain chips to him during consultation
Netizens react as former govt official calls out nurse for selling plantain chips to him during consultation
Netizens react as former govt official calls out nurse for selling plantain chips to him during consultation
Netizens react as former govt official calls out nurse for selling plantain chips to him during consultation
Netizens react as former govt official calls out nurse for selling plantain chips to him during consultation

 

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