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Media strategist, Esther Ijewere slams Baba Ijesha for holding lavish baby naming ceremony

By Linda Ikeji
Media strategist, Esther Ijewere slams Baba Ijesha for holding lavish baby naming ceremony

Media strategist, Esther Ijewere, has slammed convicted actor, Baba Ijesha, for holding lavish naming ceremony for his baby.

 

 

On Thursday, November 12, the actor and his fashion designer wife, CEO Luminee, held a party to celebrate the naming of their son, King Kagar. Videos shared online showed guests gaily dressed for the ceremony while the actor and his wife served different fashionable looks to celebrate the big day.

 

Esther believes that the convicted actor should keep a low profile, having gone to jail for sexually assaulting a minor.

 

She also threw shade at an unnamed female celebrity whom she supported during her domestic violence ordeal and is now hobnobbing around the actor because she is close friends to his wife, CEO Luminee.

 

Read Esther's post below

Media strategist, Esther Ijewere slams Baba Ijesha for holding lavish baby naming ceremony
Media strategist, Esther Ijewere slams Baba Ijesha for holding lavish baby naming ceremony
Media strategist, Esther Ijewere slams Baba Ijesha for holding lavish baby naming ceremony

 

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Comments (2)

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  1. Anonymous

    What I know is,if truly he is attracted to children,Walahi he will do it again,it’s a disease he will definitely do it again and I won’t pity this bitch

  2. Anonymous

    Fgs, this guy has served his time. Can he just enjoy the rest of his life in peace? Na wa o. What some of you are accusing him for, you have done worse in private. Shey na because dem no catch you in? I'm not justifying his past crime but he was punished for it. Let him live his life. Everybody celebrates their child's naming. Can't he celebrate his?

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