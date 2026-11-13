Media strategist, Esther Ijewere slams Baba Ijesha for holding lavish baby naming ceremony

Media strategist, Esther Ijewere, has slammed convicted actor, Baba Ijesha, for holding lavish naming ceremony for his baby.

On Thursday, November 12, the actor and his fashion designer wife, CEO Luminee, held a party to celebrate the naming of their son, King Kagar. Videos shared online showed guests gaily dressed for the ceremony while the actor and his wife served different fashionable looks to celebrate the big day.

Esther believes that the convicted actor should keep a low profile, having gone to jail for sexually assaulting a minor.

She also threw shade at an unnamed female celebrity whom she supported during her domestic violence ordeal and is now hobnobbing around the actor because she is close friends to his wife, CEO Luminee.

Read Esther's post below