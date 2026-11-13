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Crime

21-year-old graduate arrested for allegedly defiling minor

By Linda Ikeji
21-year-old graduate arrested for allegedly defiling minor

A 21-year-old graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Martin Okpara has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl in Awka.

 

The suspect, who hails from Mbano in Imo State is said to be a graduate of the Department of History.

 

According to a complaint lodged at the Special Anti-Touting Squad Agency, SASA, the incident occurred when the mother of the victim sent her on an errand at the lodge where the suspect resides.

 

The victim, who usually assists lodge occupants to dispose waste for a fee, was said to be passing by when the suspect invited her to wash plates for him.

 

After they agreed on N500 for the job, she entered the house to carry out the task. The victim alleged that it was in the process that the suspect made advances at her and allegedly defiled her.

 

The victim further alleged that the suspect threatened her not to raise alarm, or he would kill her.

 

The victim, however, reported to her elder sister, who then informed their mother who subsequently reported the matter to the SASA office, for investigation.

 

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Special Anti-Touting Squad Agency, SASA, Upper Iweka, Onitsha, while investigation continues. 

 

 

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  1. Anonymous

    A fucking graduate for fucksake

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