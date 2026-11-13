Skitmaker Sabinus calls out local government chairmen over underdevelopment in their constituencies

Skitmaker , Emmanuel Ejekwu, widely known as Sabinus, has called on Nigerians to hold grassroots officials—including local government chairmen and councillors—accountable for the lack of development in their communities.
In a post shared on his Instagram page, Sabinus noted that some local government chairmen receive close to N3 billion in monthly allocations, yet their constituencies continue to suffer from a lack of basic amenities such as good roads, potable water, electricity, and quality schools.
Making reference to his home state, Rivers State, the entertainer lamented that different tiers of government have failed to deliver tangible dividends to the people.
He stressed that citizens must stop focusing solely on the federal level and hold every elected official responsible for the poor state of the nation, pointing out that many local council leaders collect massive monthly funds without executing projects that impact the lives of their residents.
‘’What are they using the money for? Some villagers don't have good drainage, no water…..It doesn't make sense. Some streets in some local governments are bad, and the local government chairmen ply these roads and see how terrible they are.” he said
In Rivers state, it is worse. Dustbins everywhere. We have a governor, we have people that handle waste, we have local government chairmen, House of Assembly members- every day they drive past this dustbin.
In Rivers state, we lack a standard stadium yet we have a Commissioner for Sport. What are you doing with the money they give to you every month? You cannot maintain a stadium?''
Watch the video he shared below
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Shebi Governors dey allow budget money to reach Local government Chairmen abi?
Thank you for also calling out rivers stage government and lga chairmen
Local governments get their money directly, it no longer goes through the governors
LG receive thier monthly allocation direct from FG. he said nothing but the truth.
State governors still have full control. Dont be deceived by the propaganda. Even the so called larger amount being claimed to be sent is a far cry from the past governments due to high inflation and value
TYPHOID CURE Typhoid affects sleep a lot. When I had it, I ate garlic in the morning and during the day, I also drank lots of water like 8 pure water sachets daily, you can take garlic before brushing in the morning. If you can't eat garlic, you can get pineapple peels, lemon grass, and lime, boil them together and drink. Meet aboki for pineapple peels, you can buy one small pineapple because some of them won't want to give you for free. Lemon grass can be gotten from the market, just ask people around in the market. You will thank me for telling you this. Screenshot this and post on your WhatsApp status and send to others. Other things for good health; -Stop eating breakfast, it's a useless meal, your body wasn't designed to take in much food. -Fast for the whole day or till 6pm, two days a week, when you break, break with eggs not refined carbs, bread, sugary drinks, snacks, wheat. -Stop taking sugar, sugary drinks, juices, bread, indomie. Bread is poison, it contains preservatives, and other harmful things, same as indomie, stop taking wheat. Stop giving your children all these things even Milo, milk and those cereals,it's why your children keep getting sick. Fix their meals and their health will be fine. -Drink water first in the morning but rinse your mouth twice to flush out toxins gathered overnight. Drink enough water during the day. Drink like 6 sachets of pure water daily. -Exercise daily -Do breathing exercise -Eat dinner before 7pm -Drop your phone/screen two hours before sleep and keep your phone far from you while sleeping
MIGRAINE SOLUTION I used to have migraine which affected my sleep, would cause chest pain, and won't be able to function well during the day. It was terrible, but I read Dr. Batmanghelidj books on water "water cures drugs kills" I saw testimonies of people who were cured of sicknesses like migraine, sleeplessness, leg pain, back pain and many many sicknesses. The second book is "your body's many cries for water. Dm me if you need these books. You may see testimonies of people who suffered the sicknesses you are suffering from. If you have migraine, a pain in one side of your head or both sides. It even affects your sleep and you don't sleep well, you even feel head pain when using your phone and chest pain. Drink 10 pure water or 21/2 litres of water daily and like 3-5 times put little salt in your mouth and drink the pure water. Screenshot this and post on your WhatsApp status and send to others. Other things for good health; -Stop eating breakfast, it's a useless meal, your body wasn't designed to take in much food. -Fast for the whole day or till 6pm, two days a week, when you break, break with eggs not refined carbs, bread, sugary drinks, snacks, wheat. -Stop taking sugar, sugary drinks, juices, bread, indomie. Bread is poison, it contains preservatives, and other harmful things, same as indomie, stop taking wheat. Stop giving your children all these things even Milo, milk and those cereals,it's why your children keep getting sick. Fix their meals and their health will be fine. -Drink water first in the morning but rinse your mouth twice to flush out toxins gathered overnight. Drink enough water during the day. Drink like 6 sachets of pure water daily. -Exercise daily -Do breathing exercise -Eat dinner before 7pm -Drop your phone/screen two hours before sleep and keep your phone far from you while sleeping.
This is the truth people dont want to hear.Everything na Tinubu
Criminal government
Sim fubara was distracted
Criminal Lga chairmen
Fa-fa foul
Some villages no light , no toilets , no good roads etc . Failed government
Tell them sabinus
All they know and think of is politics
Sim fubara had good intentions but was distracted
gbenue soun..
They have failed woefully
Well said sabinus
Poverty men in government for looting
The looting continues
God bless nddc
Truth, but do we even know this local govenment chairmen, little things they need to do, for where, only on election day, dem go begin share cap, books, #100 hand towel, everything just too wrong in this country.