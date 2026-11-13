Skitmaker Sabinus calls out local government chairmen over underdevelopment in their constituencies

Skitmaker , Emmanuel Ejekwu, widely known as Sabinus, has called on Nigerians to hold grassroots officials—including local government chairmen and councillors—accountable for the lack of development in their communities.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Sabinus noted that some local government chairmen receive close to N3 billion in monthly allocations, yet their constituencies continue to suffer from a lack of basic amenities such as good roads, potable water, electricity, and quality schools.

Making reference to his home state, Rivers State, the entertainer lamented that different tiers of government have failed to deliver tangible dividends to the people.

He stressed that citizens must stop focusing solely on the federal level and hold every elected official responsible for the poor state of the nation, pointing out that many local council leaders collect massive monthly funds without executing projects that impact the lives of their residents.

‘’What are they using the money for? Some villagers don't have good drainage, no water…..It doesn't make sense. Some streets in some local governments are bad, and the local government chairmen ply these roads and see how terrible they are.” he said In Rivers state, it is worse. Dustbins everywhere. We have a governor, we have people that handle waste, we have local government chairmen, House of Assembly members- every day they drive past this dustbin. In Rivers state, we lack a standard stadium yet we have a Commissioner for Sport. What are you doing with the money they give to you every month? You cannot maintain a stadium?''

Watch the video he shared below