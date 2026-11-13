Teen fatally mauled by tiger while filming TikTok video with animal let out of cage

A teenager has been slain by a tiger while filming a TikTok stunt at a private farm.



The 19-year-old was fatally mauled in Pakistan and police have made two arrests in connection to the incident.





The teen has been identified as a worker at the site named Talha.

Police have arrested the farm's owner and a TikToker.

Officials said the TikToker had asked for the tiger to be let out of its cage for the video.

The tiger was being held at a breeding site on the property at the time.

Police said they are investigating whether the site had the correct permits for keeping the animal and whether safety arrangements were followed correctly.

The stunt for the social media clip involved allowing the tiger to come out of its cage.



Talha was rushed to a private hospital after the attack, but tragically passed away on Wednesday, November 11.



His body has been moved to a morgue for an autopsy.



Police said attempts were made to claim Talha had passed away as a result of a dog attack instead.



The tiger is now in the care of officials from the wildlife department.



Lahore Police said: "A passion for TikTok cannot be more important than a human life. No one can be allowed to put human life at risk in the name of hobby or entertainment. The attempt to hide the facts and every aspect of negligence will be investigated."



The incident comes just weeks after William Chapman, 23, passed away from a tiger attack in the UK after climbing into its enclosure at a zoo near Doncaster.