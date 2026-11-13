Delta court begins trial of driver over alleged murder of his employer, Bishop Clarence Okonkwo

The trial of Uchenna Nicholas Obiagwu (m), a driver accused of murdering his employer, Bishop Clarence Chinedu Okonkwo, popularly known as Clarence James, has commenced at the Delta State High Court, Ibusa Judicial Division, presided over by Honourable Justice H. O. Akpotohwo.
The Delta State Ministry of Justice made the announcement in a statement on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
LIB reported that Bishop Okonkwo, a Pentecostal cleric and founder of End-Reconciliation Ministry in Asaba, was allegedly murdered at his residence in Ibusa, near Asaba, on 12 May 2026.
At the commencement of proceedings, the prosecution team, led by the Solicitor-General of Delta State, Mr Omamuzo Erebe, SAN, and comprising Mrs Juliet Akpomiemie, Deputy Director; Ifeanyi Uduaghan, Principal State Counsel; and Miss Faith Beluchukwu, Pupil State Counsel, all of the Delta State Ministry of Justice, called its first witness, Pastor Tippa Wealth, to testify. Mr Ofiali of the Legal Aid Council represented the defendant.
In his testimony, Pastor Wealth told the Court that he owned the agency that employed the Defendant, Uchenna Nicholas Obiagwu, as a driver.
He further testified that, barely three weeks after the Defendant commenced work, he received a telephone call informing him that Obiagwu had allegedly killed his employer, Bishop Okonkwo.
The prosecution alleged that the Bishop was attacked and beaten to death with a pestle by the defendant inside his residence before he reportedly fled in his Toyota Land Cruiser with the bishop’s mobile phones.
The defendant and his brother were later arrested in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, while allegedly trying to sell the stolen vehicle for N10 million.
The defendant reportedly claimed during police interrogation that armed kidnappers had forced him to cooperate in the attack, blindfolded him and gained access to the premises.
The late Bishop Okonkwo, who also served as Deputy Chairman of the Ibusa Indigenous Ministers Association, was widely known within the Christian Community.
The case has attracted public attention, with members of the Ibusa Christian community calling for justice over the killing.
The matter was adjourned to November 26, 2026, to continue the hearing, with the prosecution expected to call additional witnesses when proceedings resume.
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Wicked people
oyibo men and women are still driving in their 80s. Little money enter a Nigerian hand, he go employ driver and gateman. Na so so bad stories about househelps.
I just hope Nigerians can overlook the cheapness if domestic helps and learn to do things themselves thereby avoiding death in the hands of some envious low lives. Abroad, multi billionaires drive themselves, so having a driver shouldn't be seen as a status symbol, but used in inevitable situations.
The heart of man is really wicked. What have they gained now? They just wasted that man's life for nothing. I pray the victim gets justice.