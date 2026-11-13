Kidnappers return corpse of abducted farmer after collecting N56m ransom from his family

Bandits operating along the Kaduna-Abuja highway have killed a farmer identified as Ibrahim Kadafa, popularly known as Ibro, after he was kidnapped alongside his friend, Mustapha Shelpidi, while harvesting soybeans on his farm around Alheri Camp, Kilometer 30, along the Kaduna-Abuja road, on October 28, 2026.

Silverbird TV reports that Ibrahim, who worked in Abuja, had reportedly travelled to supervise his farm when the armed men struck and whisked both men away.

According to family sources, the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N100 million which was later reduced to N80 million. The family source said that after weeks of desperate negotiations, the family paid N56 million alongside three brand-new Samsung mobile phones and a recharge card worth N20, 000, in the hope of securing Ibrahim’s release.

The report states that what should have been a moment of reunion turned into a devastating tragedy. The family says that when they went to receive Ibrahim after meeting the kidnappers’ demands, they were handed his lifeless body, which was returned on Wednesday, November 11.

The family also disclosed that Ibrahim had reportedly sustained a gunshot injury to his leg while attempting to escape during the abduction and remained without medical attention throughout his two weeks in captivity. The family source says they suspect complications from the untreated injury may have contributed to his death.