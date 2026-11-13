Kidnappers return corpse of abducted farmer after collecting N56m ransom from his family

Bandits operating along the Kaduna-Abuja highway have killed a farmer identified as Ibrahim Kadafa, popularly known as Ibro, after he was kidnapped alongside his friend, Mustapha Shelpidi, while harvesting soybeans on his farm around Alheri Camp, Kilometer 30, along the Kaduna-Abuja road, on October 28, 2026.
Silverbird TV reports that Ibrahim, who worked in Abuja, had reportedly travelled to supervise his farm when the armed men struck and whisked both men away.
According to family sources, the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N100 million which was later reduced to N80 million. The family source said that after weeks of desperate negotiations, the family paid N56 million alongside three brand-new Samsung mobile phones and a recharge card worth N20, 000, in the hope of securing Ibrahim’s release.
The report states that what should have been a moment of reunion turned into a devastating tragedy. The family says that when they went to receive Ibrahim after meeting the kidnappers’ demands, they were handed his lifeless body, which was returned on Wednesday, November 11.
The family also disclosed that Ibrahim had reportedly sustained a gunshot injury to his leg while attempting to escape during the abduction and remained without medical attention throughout his two weeks in captivity. The family source says they suspect complications from the untreated injury may have contributed to his death.
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You all were warned in 2015! Do not vote for the APC. You did! Reap the reward!
With this kind of incident a common occurrence whatever manifesto anyone can bring forward that will douse the sense of reasoning of the people to still vote for the continuation of such government
Sad truth
That's true, as there was no kidnapping or Boko Haram during OBJ, Late Yar'Adua or GEJ's time as President. Jokers and hypocrites that what you guys all are, you think saying rubbish like this makes your confused and lying man in black a better candidate You wont criticise the action of kidnapping, its always the FGN you willo blame
Keep your mouth shut oloriburuku people
Mumu....was it not of same bandit that PDP was voted out.....it was even worst...that bandits were controlling more than 8 states in the North.
Yet the National Assembly continues to display a reluctance to impose the death penalty for banditry and kidnapping. No suprise though. After a sitting Senator has recently been linked to the terrorists but there's no effort to arrest him...he still sits in our Red Chamber till this moment.
TYPHOID CURE Typhoid affects sleep a lot. When I had it, I ate garlic in the morning and during the day, I also drank lots of water like 8 pure water sachets daily, you can take garlic before brushing in the morning. If you can't eat garlic, you can get pineapple peels, lemon grass, and lime, boil them together and drink. Meet aboki for pineapple peels, you can buy one small pineapple because some of them won't want to give you for free. Lemon grass can be gotten from the market, just ask people around in the market. You will thank me for telling you this. Screenshot this and post on your WhatsApp status and send to others. Other things for good health; -Stop eating breakfast, it's a useless meal, your body wasn't designed to take in much food. -Fast for the whole day or till 6pm, two days a week, when you break, break with eggs not refined carbs, bread, sugary drinks, snacks, wheat. -Stop taking sugar, sugary drinks, juices, bread, indomie. Bread is poison, it contains preservatives, and other harmful things, same as indomie, stop taking wheat. Stop giving your children all these things even Milo, milk and those cereals,it's why your children keep getting sick. Fix their meals and their health will be fine. -Drink water first in the morning but rinse your mouth twice to flush out toxins gathered overnight. Drink enough water during the day. Drink like 6 sachets of pure water daily. -Exercise daily -Do breathing exercise -Eat dinner before 7pm -Drop your phone/screen two hours before sleep and keep your phone far from you while sleeping
MIGRAINE SOLUTION I used to have migraine which affected my sleep, would cause chest pain, and won't be able to function well during the day. It was terrible, but I read Dr. Batmanghelidj books on water "water cures drugs kills" I saw testimonies of people who were cured of sicknesses like migraine, sleeplessness, leg pain, back pain and many many sicknesses. The second book is "your body's many cries for water. Dm me if you need these books. You may see testimonies of people who suffered the sicknesses you are suffering from. If you have migraine, a pain in one side of your head or both sides. It even affects your sleep and you don't sleep well, you even feel head pain when using your phone and chest pain. Drink 10 pure water or 21/2 litres of water daily and like 3-5 times put little salt in your mouth and drink the pure water. Screenshot this and post on your WhatsApp status and send to others. Other things for good health; -Stop eating breakfast, it's a useless meal, your body wasn't designed to take in much food. -Fast for the whole day or till 6pm, two days a week, when you break, break with eggs not refined carbs, bread, sugary drinks, snacks, wheat. -Stop taking sugar, sugary drinks, juices, bread, indomie. Bread is poison, it contains preservatives, and other harmful things, same as indomie, stop taking wheat. Stop giving your children all these things even Milo, milk and those cereals,it's why your children keep getting sick. Fix their meals and their health will be fine. -Drink water first in the morning but rinse your mouth twice to flush out toxins gathered overnight. Drink enough water during the day. Drink like 6 sachets of pure water daily. -Exercise daily -Do breathing exercise -Eat dinner before 7pm -Drop your phone/screen two hours before sleep and keep your phone far from you while sleeping.
This kidnappers has no human in them, they must be treated as animal, death sentences is the best for them
Best price
Welcome to Nigeria
APC is a terrorist organization. They contracted the terrorist causing insecurity all over Nigeria before 2015 to destabilize Jonathan's government cos of desperation for useless power. Anybody who votes APC and resides in Nigeria is a murderer and conscienceless animal.
Shame of a nation that pride herself in doing evil to her citizens