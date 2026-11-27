Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi has shared an encounter with an acquaintance she saw at an event.



The media personality took to X to express surprise at the person's reaction after they exchanged pleasantries.





She wrote: “Went to an event and saw an acquaintance I hadn’t seen in a while. She was sitting a few seats away and looked in my direction. I waved & smiled. She did the same. She didn’t know I was still looking, that smile vanished so quick and she rolled her eyes. I was shocked. Omo. Na wa o.”