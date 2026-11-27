Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi has shared an encounter with an acquaintance she saw at an event.
The media personality took to X to express surprise at the person's reaction after they exchanged pleasantries.
Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi has shared an encounter with an acquaintance she saw at an event.
The media personality took to X to express surprise at the person's reaction after they exchanged pleasantries.
Comments (5)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
Envious acquaintance
LIB @20. How is this a news. Inukwa!
Some people read meaning to everything.
This right here is the average attitude of a Nigerian, lacking human compassion, always dabbling in controversies. Maybe the said woman is going through tough times, tragedy, maybe her thoughts were simply somewhere else, and whatnot. Instead of seeing it for what it is, or perhaps, writing her privately in a friendly manner to know if she's good and jokingly asking if her frowning was a distressed one, and if you guys are good... you're here with the histrionic. The said friend should stay away from your toxic ass for making an elephant out of a mouse. Whack ass bullshit!
Women