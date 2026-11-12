Michael Carrick sacked as Manchester United manager

Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick, with former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly lined up as his replacement.

Carrick departs less than six months after signing a two-year contract having overseen the club's worst-ever start to a Premier League season, with United in the relegation zone after picking up one win in 10 matches.

"Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach, the Old Trafford club said in a statement.

"Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.

"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.

"Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered.

United, who have an agreement in place with USA head coach Pochettino, say they intend to appoint a permanent successor "as quickly as possible".

Jonny Evans and Jonathan Woodgate, who were part of the coaching setup under Carrick, are also expected to leave.

Carrick's exit follows United's 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday , when they fell 2-0 down inside four minutes and then 4-2 down early in the second half before mounting a last-gasp comeback to draw.