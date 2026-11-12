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Former NFL coach Rex Ryan's alleged hit-and-run caught on camera

By Linda Ikeji
Former NFL coach Rex Ryan's alleged hit-and-run caught on camera

Former NFL head coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan was arrested on Wednesday after surrendering to Nashville authorities over an alleged hit-and-run involving two pedestrians. His attorneys said he faces misdemeanour charges and was released without having to post bond.


According to an arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, the pedestrians were crossing at an intersection just before midnight last Thursday when Ryan allegedly drove his pickup truck over their feet. Police said Ryan got out of the truck and argued with the pair before getting back in and driving away.


Police said Ryan gave the pedestrians his name and that they photographed the truck’s licence plate before he left. Investigators used the plate number and vehicle registration records to identify him. Police said the incident was captured on camera.


The truck’s tyres left black scuff marks on both pedestrians’ shoes, police said. One of them, a woman, also suffered a scratch after the truck struck her leg.


Ryan previously coached the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. “We are aware and are in touch with Rex,” ESPN Communications said in a statement. Ryan’s Nashville attorneys, David and Ben Raybin, said he had cooperated with police and would continue to do so.


“Coach Ryan immediately surrendered to authorities upon learning of the misdemeanor charges and was released without being required to post bond,” they said. “From the outset, Coach Ryan has been fully cooperative with law enforcement, and he intends to remain fully cooperative as this matter moves forward. Because this case is in its early stages, we currently have limited information regarding the allegations. We will conduct a thorough investigation and address the facts through the appropriate legal process.”

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