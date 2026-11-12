AFCON 2027Q: Chelle warns Super Eagles against underestimating Tanzania

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has urged his squad to deliver maximum effort ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars.

Nigeria enters the two-legged tie seeking to revive its qualifying campaign following a heavy 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in its previous outing.

The Super Eagles will host Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday before traveling to Zanzibar for the Matchday 4 return leg at the Amaan Stadium next Tuesday.

Chelle emphasized that the team cannot afford any slip-ups across both encounters and stressed the importance of moving past the disappointment of the Guinea-Bissau loss.

"We must work hard in these two matches and do everything to win. It is important to sustain the hope and all the players are in that mood to banish the memory of that defeat to Guinea Bissau and show their true quality," Chelle told thenff.com.