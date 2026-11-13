Army, vigilantes rescue four kidnap victims in Kogi

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Kogi State Vigilante Service and local vigilantes, have rescued four kidnapped persons following a swift security operation in Ejiba community, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The victims, comprising three residents of the community and one Hausa man, were reportedly abducted by gunmen while working on their farm on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The abduction was promptly reported to security operatives, who mobilised alongside local vigilante groups and launched a rescue operation.

The coordinated response reportedly led to the successful rescue of all four victims shortly after the incident.

The operation demonstrated the importance of timely intelligence sharing and collaboration between conventional security forces and community-based security structures in tackling kidnapping and other criminal activities.

The rescue is expected to reassure residents of Ejiba and neighbouring communities, particularly farmers who have continued to face security concerns while accessing their farmlands.

Troops said they will sustain patrols and surveillance across Yagba West to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of residents.