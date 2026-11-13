Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
News

Army, vigilantes rescue four kidnap victims in Kogi

By Linda Ikeji
Army, vigilantes rescue four kidnap victims in Kogi

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Kogi State Vigilante Service and local vigilantes, have rescued four kidnapped persons following a swift security operation in Ejiba community, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

 

The victims, comprising three residents of the community and one Hausa man, were reportedly abducted by gunmen while working on their farm on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

 

The abduction was promptly reported to security operatives, who mobilised alongside local vigilante groups and launched a rescue operation.

 

The coordinated response reportedly led to the successful rescue of all four victims shortly after the incident.

 

The operation demonstrated the importance of timely intelligence sharing and collaboration between conventional security forces and community-based security structures in tackling kidnapping and other criminal activities.

 

The rescue is expected to reassure residents of Ejiba and neighbouring communities, particularly farmers who have continued to face security concerns while accessing their farmlands.

 

Troops said they will sustain patrols and surveillance across Yagba West to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of residents.

 

Army, vigilantes rescue four kidnap victims in Kogi
Army, vigilantes rescue four kidnap victims in Kogi
Army, vigilantes rescue four kidnap victims in Kogi
More News →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Singers Usher and Chris Brown's Los Angeles concert canceled amid ongoing feud
  2. 2 US ICE detains Nigerian-born USF professor and Bay Area nurse Ann Lawani
  3. 3 Police says it has uncovered 'phone farms' as it arrests suspect over election misinformation
  4. 4 Police probe businessman Blord’s armed escorts after viral airport video
  5. 5 Court sentences couple to 5 years imprisonment for attempting to sell their one-year-old son in Cross River
  6. 6 Prison Break actor Stacy Keach passes away at 85
  7. 7 “We are hungry, pay us our salaries” – Osun monarch appeals to Adeleke over seven months of unpaid salaries to 17 kings and 440 chiefs
  8. 8 Nigerian-born lawyer makes history as first immigrant to become lieutenant governor of New Jersey in U.S
  9. 9 Update: 17-year-old arrested over death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy in US
  10. 10 Footballer dies at 22 after suffering cardiac arrest during training session
  11. 11 Nigerians jeer as APC campaign bus gets stuck on dilapidated road (video)
  12. 12 Soul Food actress Emma P. Hall passes away

Comments (0)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

No comments yet. Be the first to share your thoughts.

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story