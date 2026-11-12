NDC supporters fight back as thugs storm venue of their Lagos townhall meeting

There was pandemonium in Oregun, Lagos State, this morning as supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) fought back against thugs who broke into the venue of their town hall meeting.
Armed with cudgels and cutlasses, the suspected thugs invaded Classic Event Place, Oregun, where supporters of the party were supposed to have a meeting with Peter Obi, the party's Presidential candidate.
Some of the people in the hall scampered for safety as the thugs stormed the venue. The party faithful, however, regained their confidence, fought back and chased the suspected thugs out of the hall. They later caught one at the car park.
“Deal with him,” a voice was heard saying at the background as young men surrounded the suspected thug, hitting him with sticks.
The angry mob later broke into Kudirat Abiola Way, a major road in the City, as policemen shot into the air to disperse the crowd.
Watch a clip from the crisis below
Comments (24)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
Thiefubu MUST GO!!!!!! we are ready come 2027!!!!!!!!
Including your papa too
May God punish Tinoobu and all his supporters for bringing thuggery into Nigerian democracy and politics. May the blood of any person lost in this madness be on their lives and families. And as they set traps for the opposition everywhere, may the Almighty God, the fairest and most righteous judge, set invisible traps everywhere for them until they are disgraced out of power come January 2027. Amen! Amen!! Amen!!!
BEWARE OF IPOB CANDIDATES VYING FOR THE PRESIDENCY AND OTHER POLITICAL OFFICES IN NIGERIA. DEFEND ALL PARTS OF NIGERIA AGAINST IPOB OFFICE SEEKERS AND THEIR IPOB AGENDA.
CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE SAY CONTINUITY TINUBU, CONTINUITY TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE LOVE YOU TINUBU, WE LOVE YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). WE THANK YOU TINUBU, WE THANK YOU TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA DUPE TINUBU, A WA DUPE TINUBU. (CHORUS). A WA NIFE TINUBU, A WA NIFE TINUBU. (CHORUS). E TE SIWAJU TINUBU, E TE SIWAJU TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY IN THIS NIJERIA TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY MALAM BOLA AHMAD TINUBU. (CHORUS). CONTINUITY AREWA NA AMDALA TINUBU. (CHORUS).
INDIGENOUS PETER OBI BROTHERS (IPOB) PROPAGANDA AND THOSE OF OTHERS LIKE THEM WILL NOT STOP THE PROGRESS OF NIGERIA. JAGABAN, ALL THE WAY TO 2031!!!
Nigerians are ready, Shigidi must go, we go beat im touts and foolish supporters wey try nonsense, this no be 2023
Low life ppl...hw much money will it cause loosen ur life?ur sender where is he...
I wonder why APC are not saying anything about the constant harassment of the opposition. Tinubu, is this what you mean by ‘all is fair in politics’?
Self inflicted thugs... keep on deceiving the stupid Nigerians...
Tit for tat that's how it's going to become
Why are some Nigeria youths so foolish? who die for apc just kpai for nothing, they should have sent their own children to go and fight.
To the good people of Nigeria, lets arm ourselves and get prepared like the political thugs. Forget about religion. If they come with violence, then we multiply it times ten against them. By the time they realize that nobody is weak, they will not try to rig elections. That is the only way the good prevail over evil. If they assassinanate one good person, we have the numbers. We kill more than 100 of theirs. That is the way evil is destroyed. We remain defensive but prepared for any violent attack.
If he was killed, the police would declare some people wanted with reward and hunt for them. Bu if the thugs had macheted, injured or killed any of the NDC supporters, the story would be "we told them not to gather at the venue" as if the police cannot provide protection for a peaceful gathering of citizens.
Self defence is a constitutional right, an attacker repelled with equal force to his kpuffing went out wrongfully on his own. Meanwhile, the children of the politicians are preparing for Christmas holidays in the Mediterranean and carrabean islands. #FullishPolitcalThugs
Not again!
the likes of babajides said obi cannot win lagos, why are they sending thugs. I like the phrase, rig and die
Catch and Kill. Simple.
Where were the police when the thugs were attacking
BOLA TIEFNUBU MUST GOOOOOOO. NIGERIA MUST BE OK ...
I hear Mama RAT is a Christian pastor. LOL. Please someone should help me send this to her because she seems very desperate to stay in power, she knows her husband is a criminal, a known drug lord, but that one does not concern her. She must be first lady by fire and by force, even when Nigeria is sinking through her husband's wickedness, cluelessness, and incompetence. However this is what her Bible says, and she should read it- (1)• Job 5:12: "The Lord v frustrates the devices of the crafty/wicked, so that their hands cannot perform their enterprise" . (2) • Isaiah 8:10: "Devise your strategy, but it will be thwarted; propose your plan, but it will not stand, for God is with us". (3) Psalm 62:11. "Once God has spoken; twice have I heard this: that power belongs to God" (4) Proverbs 19:21: "Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand."
Stage managed and false
I was present today, Aisha yesufu spoke and spoke well. On that mandate they shall fall. Tinibu must go. Nigeria must be ok. Rig and you will die.