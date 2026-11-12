NDC supporters fight back as thugs storm venue of their Lagos townhall meeting

There was pandemonium in Oregun, Lagos State, this morning as supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) fought back against thugs who broke into the venue of their town hall meeting.

Armed with cudgels and cutlasses, the suspected thugs invaded Classic Event Place, Oregun, where supporters of the party were supposed to have a meeting with Peter Obi, the party's Presidential candidate.

Some of the people in the hall scampered for safety as the thugs stormed the venue. The party faithful, however, regained their confidence, fought back and chased the suspected thugs out of the hall. They later caught one at the car park.

“Deal with him,” a voice was heard saying at the background as young men surrounded the suspected thug, hitting him with sticks.

The angry mob later broke into Kudirat Abiola Way, a major road in the City, as policemen shot into the air to disperse the crowd.

Watch a clip from the crisis below