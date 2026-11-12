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Bianca Ojukwu celebrates anniversary of wedding to Biafra warlord Odumegwu Ojukwu

By Linda Ikeji
Bianca Ojukwu celebrates anniversary of wedding to Biafra warlord Odumegwu Ojukwu

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, is celebrating the anniversary of her wedding to late husband Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. 
 


Odumegwu-Ojukwu took to Instagram to share a photo of them saying their wedding vows. 

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Anniversary, my Dearest. 12 November 1994....34 years today... 

"And my heart remembers the beautiful journey we shared, the love we built, the memories we created, and the promises we made. 

"Though death has taken you away from my sight, it can never take away the precious years we spent together, the family we built together and the triumph of our love against all odds. 

"Every anniversary is a beautiful reminder of how blessed I am to have had you in my life. 

"I am grateful to God for the precious time we shared, and I will continue to cherish every memory until we meet again in eternity." 
 

Bianca Ojukwu celebrates anniversary of wedding to Biafra warlord Odumegwu Ojukwu


Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, also known as Ikemba, passed away on 26 November 2011 at the age of 78.
 

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Comments (3)

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  1. Anonymous

    Its 32years Ma not 34. I was born in May 2nd 1993 (33years) .

  2. Anonymous

    Congratulations madam but is this really entertainment worthy or how is this news? I guess she maybe trying to pepper someone.

  3. Anonymous

    "WARLORD?" WEY PICK RACE BE COWARD.

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