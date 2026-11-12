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Guard collapses as French President receives Slovak President (video)

By Linda Ikeji
Guard collapses as French President receives Slovak President (video)

A member of the national guard of honour collapsed during a ceremonial welcome at the Élysée Palace in Paris. 

This happened moments before Slovak President Peter Pellegrini was received by French President Emmanuel Macron. 

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 11, as Pellegrini arrived at the French presidential residence for an official visit. 

Video shows the guard, who was part of the ceremonial security team, suddenly collapsing while standing at his post during the arrival ceremony. 

Macron and members of his delegation were seen approaching the fallen guard after noticing the incident. 

Staff members subsequently stepped in and carried him away as officials attended to the situation. 

Macron later proceeded to welcome Pellegrini. 

The guard's condition and the circumstances surrounding his collapse were not immediately known.
 

See video of the incident below.

 

 

 

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Comments (5)

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  1. Anonymous

    Maybe they've been standing for hours. The timing tho...

    1. Anonymous

      It honestly isnt easy standing for so long and sometimes, in heavy gear. It looks to me like two guards collapsed. One on the right and the other on the left. I hope they feel better soon.

  2. Anonymous

    E easy to dey healthy?

  3. Raymond O

    If you no go you no go know. Being a military guard no be here.

  4. Yeah

    Two of them collapsed

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