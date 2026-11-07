Seven students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) are feared dead following a house party reportedly organised to celebrate the completion of their studies.
The incident allegedly occurred last night in the Hilltop area of Nsukka, where the students, said to be Pharmacy graduates, gathered for a sign-out celebration.
The circumstances surrounding their death remain unknown while the identities of the victims and the actual death toll are yet to be officially confirmed.
A video shared online showed the lifeless bodies of some of the students in the room where they had gathered for the celebration.
The university’s Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr Inya Agha Egwu, when contacted, said the management would issue an official statement soon.
His message to journalists read
“Good morning, colleagues. Those calling in connection with the incident that happened last night should please hold on. We will issue an official statement on the matter soon. Thank you.”
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Poison maybe
Who would want to poison them, and why? Remember the Abia State University and Polytechnic Oko students who died in a similar situation? They died of marathon sex fuelled with Tramadol and Cannabis.
Poisoned
They were poisoned
MIGRAINE SOLUTION I used to have migraine which affected my sleep, would cause chest pain, and won't be able to function well during the day. It was terrible, but I read Dr. Batmanghelidj books on water "water cures drugs kills" I saw testimonies of people who were cured of sicknesses like migraine, sleeplessness, leg pain, back pain and many many sicknesses. The second book is "your body's many cries for water. Dm me if you need these books. You may see testimonies of people who suffered the sicknesses you are suffering from. If you have migraine, a pain in one side of your head or both sides. It even affects your sleep and you don't sleep well, you even feel head pain when using your phone and chest pain. Drink 10 pure water or 21/2 litres of water daily and like 3-5 times put little salt in your mouth and drink the pure water. Screenshot this and post on your WhatsApp status and send to others. Other things for good health; -Stop eating breakfast, it's a useless meal, your body wasn't designed to take in much food. -Fast for the whole day or till 6pm, two days a week, when you break, break with eggs not refined carbs, bread, sugary drinks, snacks, wheat. -Stop taking sugar, sugary drinks, juices, bread, indomie. Bread is poison, it contains preservatives, and other harmful things, same as indomie, stop taking wheat. Stop giving your children all these things even Milo, milk and those cereals,it's why your children keep getting sick. Fix their meals and their health will be fine. -Drink water first in the morning but rinse your mouth twice to flush out toxins gathered overnight. Drink enough water during the day. Drink like 6 sachets of pure water daily. -Exercise daily -Do breathing exercise -Eat dinner before 7pm -Drop your phone/screen two hours before sleep and keep your phone far from you while sleeping.
TYPHOID CURE Typhoid affects sleep a lot. When I had it, I ate garlic in the morning and during the day, you can use it before brushing in the morning. If you can't eat garlic, you can get pineapple peels, lemon grass, and lime, boil them together and drink. Meet aboki for pineapple peels, you can buy one small pineapple because some of them won't want to give you for free. Lemon grass can be gotten from the market, just ask people around in the market. You will thank me for telling you this. Screenshot this and post on your WhatsApp status and send to others. Other things for good health; -Stop eating breakfast, it's a useless meal, your body wasn't designed to take in much food. -Fast for the whole day or till 6pm, two days a week, when you break, break with eggs not refined carbs, bread, sugary drinks, snacks, wheat. -Stop taking sugar, sugary drinks, juices, bread, indomie. Bread is poison, it contains preservatives, and other harmful things, same as indomie, stop taking wheat. Stop giving your children all these things even Milo, milk and those cereals,it's why your children keep getting sick. Fix their meals and their health will be fine. -Drink water first in the morning but rinse your mouth twice to flush out toxins gathered overnight. Drink enough water during the day. Drink like 6 sachets of pure water daily. -Exercise daily -Do breathing exercise -Eat dinner before 7pm -Drop your phone/screen two hours before sleep and keep your phone far from you while sleeping
Poisoned just because of Nigerian bsc in pharmacy. Evil
Evil tribe
Wickedness in high place
Jealousy and envy
Wicked Igbo people poisoned them