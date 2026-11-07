Seven students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) are feared dead following a house party reportedly organised to celebrate the completion of their studies.

The incident allegedly occurred last night in the Hilltop area of Nsukka, where the students, said to be Pharmacy graduates, gathered for a sign-out celebration.

The circumstances surrounding their death remain unknown while the identities of the victims and the actual death toll are yet to be officially confirmed.

A video shared online showed the lifeless bodies of some of the students in the room where they had gathered for the celebration.

The university’s Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr Inya Agha Egwu, when contacted, said the management would issue an official statement soon.

His message to journalists read