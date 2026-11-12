Bandits have murdered a farmer and businessman, identified as Bashiru Akanmu Taiwo Olajide, after abducting him from his residence in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A source familiar with the incident told SaharaReporters that Bashiru was kidnapped at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at his residence in Baruten Local Government Area.

The source said the victim was subsequently murdered by his abductors because his health condition made it difficult for him to walk long distances.

The source, who expressed deep pain over his death, said it was important to correct reports circulating about the circumstances surrounding the killing, particularly claims that Bashiru was murdered by hired assassins.

"He was kidnapped around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, the 7th, at his residence around Baruten Local Government Area in Kwara State,” the source told the publication.

"I think he was unable to walk for a very long distance because of his health issue, which led to his brutal murder by his abductors.

"Though I'm in very serious pain due to this, I need to make this known to correct certain rumours being circulated that he was killed by hired assassins. This is far from the truth.”

The source further stressed that Bashiru was a legitimate businessman and farmer who earned his living through agricultural activities and the sale of farm produce, dismissing suggestions that he was involved in questionable activities that could have led to his death.

“Bashiru was not into shady deals. He was a hardworking farmer and businessman dealing in grains, yam flour and many other farm produce,” the source added.