Media personality Tyra Banks splits from longtime partner Louis Bélanger-Martin

Tyra Banks says she is single and looking forward to dating again following her split from longtime partner Louis Bélanger-Martin.



Speaking to TMZ in New York City on Thursday, November 12, the model and television personality confirmed that the relationship had ended. She had said she was single during an appearance on HOT 97 earlier in the week.



Banks said she was excited to start dating again and planned to stay off dating apps, including Raya.



Banks and Bélanger-Martin reportedly began dating in 2018 or 2019. It is unclear when they separated. Banks previously moved to Australia with Bélanger-Martin and her son, York, while working on her ice cream company, SMiZE and Dream.