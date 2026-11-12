Tenth foreign national arrested in South Africa over Russia-Ukraine war recruitment

South African police arrested a 38-year-old foreign national on Wednesday on suspicion of attempting to travel abroad to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war. The arrest brings to 10 the number of people detained in connection with the alleged recruitment operation.



The South African Police Service told The Citizen that the arrest followed a joint operation involving the Hawks, Interpol’s Pretoria bureau, police intelligence and tracking units, and international law enforcement agencies. Authorities did not disclose the suspect’s nationality.



The suspect faces charges under South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act of 1998. Nine Zimbabwean men arrested on 8 November face charges under the same law over allegations that they tried to leave South Africa to join the conflict.



Five of the men, Weight Mudhanyane, 23, Javangwe Munyaradzi, 41, Wesley Sothole, 24, Abel Muchenje, 40, and Knowledge Ndunduma, 46, were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport and appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court.



The other four, Bobo Chinhondo, 43, Batsirai Shereni, 24, Liberty Shereni, 44, and Niobe Zhou, 37, were arrested at a hotel in Bruma and appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.