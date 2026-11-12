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Young Nigerian is fatally injured after he went on rampage and charged at Malaysian police with weapon (video)

By Linda Ikeji
Young Nigerian is fatally injured after he went on rampage and charged at Malaysian police with weapon (video)

A Nigerian man has met his demise after he charged at Malaysian police officers and went on rampage, destroying cars and properties. 

The man, identified as Osondu Chika Wisdom, is alleged to be a member of a cult group. 

On Wednesday, November 11, he went on a rampage in Kepong, Malaysia, destroying cars. 

The police were called and as they waited outside his door, he charged at them with two machetes and ended up chopping off the hand of one of the officers with his machete. 
 

Young Nigerian is fatally injured after he went on rampage and charged at Malaysian police with weapon (video)
Young Nigerian is fatally injured after he went on rampage and charged at Malaysian police with weapon (video)
Young Nigerian is fatally injured after he went on rampage and charged at Malaysian police with weapon (video)

 


It is alleged that he was addicted to an illegal substance and it affected his mental health and contributed to his violent behaviour. He was reportedly known for attacking people, including Malaysian residents and other Africans living in the area. 

Following repeated violence from him, Nigerians in the area petitioned the Nigerian Embassy in Malaysia and the Malaysian police for intervention. The embassy subsequently wrote to the Malaysian police requesting action on the matter. 

When the police arrived on November 11, he charged at them and injured one terribly. Photos show the injured police officer with his arm placed in a bandage after his hand was cut off by Chika. 
 

Young Nigerian is fatally injured after he went on rampage and charged at Malaysian police with weapon (video)
Young Nigerian is fatally injured after he went on rampage and charged at Malaysian police with weapon (video)
Young Nigerian is fatally injured after he went on rampage and charged at Malaysian police with weapon (video)
Young Nigerian is fatally injured after he went on rampage and charged at Malaysian police with weapon (video)


The Malayisan police officers ran away and stayed downstairs, waiting for backup as Chika stayed upstairs with his machetes and dared them to approach him. 

Eventually, backup arrived and they eliminated Chika. 

Photos of the young Nigerian man lying lifeless after he was neutralised are circulating across social media. 
 

Young Nigerian is fatally injured after he went on rampage and charged at Malaysian police with weapon (video)
Young Nigerian is fatally injured after he went on rampage and charged at Malaysian police with weapon (video)
Young Nigerian is fatally injured after he went on rampage and charged at Malaysian police with weapon (video)


See video from the chaotic scene below.

 


 

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Comments (29)

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  1. lordoffashion

    Just imagine!

  2. Anonymous

    Once a bagger always a bagger. Valhalla awaits you ahoy to the sea... the ship shall sail....Aromate!!!!!

    1. SLUGGER

      Another one of their members don comment. Na premature death go finish all of una wey be cultists.

  3. Anonymous

    We are the most industrious group in this zoo called Nigeria. Hence, we have a burning passion to develope other areas, by hook or crook, but see no need to develop our save to build house we do not live in or need - Foolish animals we are.

  4. Anonymous

    Omo ibo

    1. Anonymous

      stop these your tribalism rubbish are you saying that yoruba re not involve in crime

  5. Anonymous

    You'll not see Igbos on this blog, come to denounce the egregious behavior of their Biafran murderer brother, not even their Messiah Obi, who would rather rush to Yelwata to lay a wreath. When will the Igbos stop all these criminal activities that has destroyed our reputation globally, and making all Nigerians looking like criminals?. It's time some of these countries start doing serious vetting on the type of characters they grant Visas to. In the time being, Malaysian immigration should go after ALL Nigerians living in the country, and any one staying illegally, or not gainfully employed, should be deported immediately. Don't be surprised, if his other criminal brothers are already contributing money and planning to return his corpse to Biafra for burial, somebody who should just be dumped into a shall grave or thrown into the forest for wild animals to have a feast.

    1. Anonymous

      mr man shattap... No be e people go report am? i hate idiots... abi na rival c*lt report am? try dey use ur brain, abeg.

    2. Anonymous

      And who told you most of the condemnation are not igbos? The problem i have with you guys is that you keep pretending you are angels when you are worse in crime and condemn other tribes to cover yourself up.

    3. Anonymous

      The Igbos in Malay reported him . you fool

    4. Anonymous

      Go fuck your whore mother...

  6. Anonymous

    He danced to village drums

  7. Anonymous

    They give him so many chances to live, but nigga wanted to die, sad shit.

  8. Blessed

    Igbo boys don start their rubbish again always disgracing Nigerians abroad

  9. Just observing

    Imagine losing your hand because of a crack head

  10. Anonymous

    Most likely drugs

  11. Anonymous

    Very good..nor use ur madness disturb the world

  12. Onzi

    TYPHOID CURE Typhoid affects sleep a lot. When I had it, I ate garlic in the morning and during the day, you can use it before brushing in the morning. If you can't eat garlic, you can get pineapple peels, lemon grass, and lime, boil them together and drink. Meet aboki for pineapple peels, you can buy one small pineapple because some of them won't want to give you for free. Lemon grass can be gotten from the market, just ask people around in the market. You will thank me for telling you this. Screenshot this and post on your WhatsApp status and send to others. Other things for good health; -Stop eating breakfast, it's a useless meal, your body wasn't designed to take in much food. -Fast for the whole day or till 6pm, two days a week, when you break, break with eggs not refined carbs, bread, sugary drinks, snacks, wheat. -Stop taking sugar, sugary drinks, juices, bread, indomie. Bread is poison, it contains preservatives, and other harmful things, same as indomie, stop taking wheat. Stop giving your children all these things even Milo, milk and those cereals,it's why your children keep getting sick. Fix their meals and their health will be fine. -Drink water first in the morning but rinse your mouth twice to flush out toxins gathered overnight. Drink enough water during the day. Drink like 6 sachets of pure water daily. -Exercise daily -Do breathing exercise -Eat dinner before 7pm -Drop your phone/screen two hours before sleep and keep your phone far from you while sleeping

  13. Onzi

    MIGRAINE SOLUTION I used to have migraine which affected my sleep, would cause chest pain, and won't be able to function well during the day. It was terrible, but I read Dr. Batmanghelidj books on water "water cures drugs kills" I saw testimonies of people who were cured of sicknesses like migraine, sleeplessness, leg pain, back pain and many many sicknesses. The second book is "your body's many cries for water. Dm me if you need these books. You may see testimonies of people who suffered the sicknesses you are suffering from. If you have migraine, a pain in one side of your head or both sides. It even affects your sleep and you don't sleep well, you even feel head pain when using your phone and chest pain. Drink 10 pure water or 21/2 litres of water daily and like 3-5 times put little salt in your mouth and drink the pure water. Screenshot this and post on your WhatsApp status and send to others. Other things for good health; -Stop eating breakfast, it's a useless meal, your body wasn't designed to take in much food. -Fast for the whole day or till 6pm, two days a week, when you break, break with eggs not refined carbs, bread, sugary drinks, snacks, wheat. -Stop taking sugar, sugary drinks, juices, bread, indomie. Bread is poison, it contains preservatives, and other harmful things, same as indomie, stop taking wheat. Stop giving your children all these things even Milo, milk and those cereals,it's why your children keep getting sick. Fix their meals and their health will be fine. -Drink water first in the morning but rinse your mouth twice to flush out toxins gathered overnight. Drink enough water during the day. Drink like 6 sachets of pure water daily. -Exercise daily -Do breathing exercise -Eat dinner before 7pm -Drop your phone/screen two hours before sleep and keep your phone far from you while sleeping.

  14. Anonymous

    See how dem dey disgrace us. Later we go say " they are xenophobic*

  15. Anonymous

    always Ibo spoiling it for other Nigerians. why why why?

    1. Anonymous

      Same with yorubas in UK and US o. I wonder why

  16. Bankz. bankz

    Say NO TO DO DRUG ABUSE.

  17. Anonymous

    Ibo pride ,they are always evil

    1. Anonymous

      Foolhardy and foolish pride. Wielding double machetes in a foreign land and against its citizens and law enforcement authority. Only Igbo and Biafrans are capable of such madness.

  18. Anonymous

    The money worshipping tribe.

  19. Anonymous

    Developer of Malaysia

  20. Anonymous

    this is how some mumu criminals has continue to destroy the image of this country,God help us ooo

  21. Anonymous

    As usual displaying their high level stupidity and dragging all our names into it

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