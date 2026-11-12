Young Nigerian is fatally injured after he went on rampage and charged at Malaysian police with weapon (video)

A Nigerian man has met his demise after he charged at Malaysian police officers and went on rampage, destroying cars and properties.



The man, identified as Osondu Chika Wisdom, is alleged to be a member of a cult group.





On Wednesday, November 11, he went on a rampage in Kepong, Malaysia, destroying cars.

The police were called and as they waited outside his door, he charged at them with two machetes and ended up chopping off the hand of one of the officers with his machete.



It is alleged that he was addicted to an illegal substance and it affected his mental health and contributed to his violent behaviour. He was reportedly known for attacking people, including Malaysian residents and other Africans living in the area.



Following repeated violence from him, Nigerians in the area petitioned the Nigerian Embassy in Malaysia and the Malaysian police for intervention. The embassy subsequently wrote to the Malaysian police requesting action on the matter.



When the police arrived on November 11, he charged at them and injured one terribly. Photos show the injured police officer with his arm placed in a bandage after his hand was cut off by Chika.





The Malayisan police officers ran away and stayed downstairs, waiting for backup as Chika stayed upstairs with his machetes and dared them to approach him.



Eventually, backup arrived and they eliminated Chika.



Photos of the young Nigerian man lying lifeless after he was neutralised are circulating across social media.





See video from the chaotic scene below.







