Young Nigerian is fatally injured after he went on rampage and charged at Malaysian police with weapon (video)

A Nigerian man has met his demise after he charged at Malaysian police officers and went on rampage, destroying cars and properties.
The man, identified as Osondu Chika Wisdom, is alleged to be a member of a cult group.
The police were called and as they waited outside his door, he charged at them with two machetes and ended up chopping off the hand of one of the officers with his machete.
It is alleged that he was addicted to an illegal substance and it affected his mental health and contributed to his violent behaviour. He was reportedly known for attacking people, including Malaysian residents and other Africans living in the area.
Following repeated violence from him, Nigerians in the area petitioned the Nigerian Embassy in Malaysia and the Malaysian police for intervention. The embassy subsequently wrote to the Malaysian police requesting action on the matter.
When the police arrived on November 11, he charged at them and injured one terribly. Photos show the injured police officer with his arm placed in a bandage after his hand was cut off by Chika.
The Malayisan police officers ran away and stayed downstairs, waiting for backup as Chika stayed upstairs with his machetes and dared them to approach him.
Eventually, backup arrived and they eliminated Chika.
Photos of the young Nigerian man lying lifeless after he was neutralised are circulating across social media.
See video from the chaotic scene below.
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Just imagine!
Once a bagger always a bagger. Valhalla awaits you ahoy to the sea... the ship shall sail....Aromate!!!!!
Another one of their members don comment. Na premature death go finish all of una wey be cultists.
We are the most industrious group in this zoo called Nigeria. Hence, we have a burning passion to develope other areas, by hook or crook, but see no need to develop our save to build house we do not live in or need - Foolish animals we are.
Omo ibo
stop these your tribalism rubbish are you saying that yoruba re not involve in crime
You'll not see Igbos on this blog, come to denounce the egregious behavior of their Biafran murderer brother, not even their Messiah Obi, who would rather rush to Yelwata to lay a wreath. When will the Igbos stop all these criminal activities that has destroyed our reputation globally, and making all Nigerians looking like criminals?. It's time some of these countries start doing serious vetting on the type of characters they grant Visas to. In the time being, Malaysian immigration should go after ALL Nigerians living in the country, and any one staying illegally, or not gainfully employed, should be deported immediately. Don't be surprised, if his other criminal brothers are already contributing money and planning to return his corpse to Biafra for burial, somebody who should just be dumped into a shall grave or thrown into the forest for wild animals to have a feast.
mr man shattap... No be e people go report am? i hate idiots... abi na rival c*lt report am? try dey use ur brain, abeg.
And who told you most of the condemnation are not igbos? The problem i have with you guys is that you keep pretending you are angels when you are worse in crime and condemn other tribes to cover yourself up.
The Igbos in Malay reported him . you fool
Go fuck your whore mother...
He danced to village drums
They give him so many chances to live, but nigga wanted to die, sad shit.
Igbo boys don start their rubbish again always disgracing Nigerians abroad
Imagine losing your hand because of a crack head
Most likely drugs
Very good..nor use ur madness disturb the world
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See how dem dey disgrace us. Later we go say " they are xenophobic*
always Ibo spoiling it for other Nigerians. why why why?
Same with yorubas in UK and US o. I wonder why
Say NO TO DO DRUG ABUSE.
Ibo pride ,they are always evil
Foolhardy and foolish pride. Wielding double machetes in a foreign land and against its citizens and law enforcement authority. Only Igbo and Biafrans are capable of such madness.
The money worshipping tribe.
Developer of Malaysia
this is how some mumu criminals has continue to destroy the image of this country,God help us ooo
As usual displaying their high level stupidity and dragging all our names into it