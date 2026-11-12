APC campaign council condemns attack on NDC supporters by thugs in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has condemned Thursday’s attack on supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) at a town hall meeting in Lagos and called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible.
The attack occurred at about 11 a.m. at the Classique Event Centre in Oregun, where supporters of NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, had gathered. Assailants armed with cutlasses, clubs and stones stormed the venue, forcing participants to flee. In a statement on Thursday, November 12, APC presidential campaign council spokesperson Dele Alake condemned the Lagos incident and other reported attacks on political gatherings across the country.
“We have observed the recent spate of violent attacks at political gatherings in parts of the country. The reported attacks in Edo, Cross River, and Gombe, and other violence targeted at party supporters and political leaders across party lines are condemnable,” the statement read. “Our campaign strongly condemns the disruption of today’s scheduled town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos.”
Alake urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to exercise restraint as campaigning for the 2027 elections gathers pace. He called on candidates to focus on issues that affect Nigerians’ lives and urged security agencies to do more to prevent political violence.
“We call on the security agencies to be more responsive and alert in preventing political violence of any type and ensure instigators and perpetrators are apprehended and punished in accordance with the law,” he said.
TheCable reported that its multimedia journalist, Samuel Adebanjo, was allegedly beaten during the attack and that the assailants took his camera, gimbal and microphone. Police officers arrived about an hour after the violence began and fired tear gas to restore order.
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People like you are the problem of Nigeria... Shame on you
This election is between hunger and Tinubu
Kill them all
Operation kill all APC thugs
Aura for aura
More of this
Tinubu has failed woefully
Just because the EU spoke first. Hypocrites
APC condemn what, lol , they will soon seal that center for the town hall meeting. yeye dey smell
For too long Nigerians has been complaining about obvious suppression of the opposition but the president has said or done nothing about it because he thinks it it favours him. Look at how the opposition has been forced into self-defence, there is chaos everywhere. To all those supporting this madness, and standing on bola's mandate, is this good? Whatever money you gave to that thug that was beaten to pulp, will not treat him in the hospital and he may not even make it. This is democracy that people fought and died for, but see what our country has become. Please Nigerians keep sharing widely. Let the world know what is happening Nigeria in 2026. This is happening across the country.
My question is why is it that its always NDC that are being attacked? I don't know when Nigerian youths will become smart.Even if you are paid to go and disrupt other political parties can't you ask your sender to send his children.
Thank you for the condemnation. But we all know nothing will happen. Those same boys will be used for the election
We will not forget how NDC members were beaten and arrested at illeh Ekpoma, Edo State.
Weren't there police at the venue? Because I cannot understand how the thugs were able to disrupt it with them present.
What are you condemning ...no be una stooges
To the good people of Nigeria, lets arm ourselves and get prepared like the political thugs. Forget about religion. If they come with violence, then we multiply it times ten against them. By the time they realize that nobody is weak, they will not try to rig elections. That is the only way the good prevail over evil. If they assassinate one good person, we have the numbers. We kill more than 100 of theirs. That is the way evil is destroyed. We remain defensive but prepared for any violent attack.
Tifnubu is a demon.
Ok as e be like that let every NDC members break the Head and legs of anyone who attacks our Town hall meetings again. Since you una dey do support