APC campaign council condemns attack on NDC supporters by thugs in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has condemned Thursday’s attack on supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) at a town hall meeting in Lagos and called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible.



The attack occurred at about 11 a.m. at the Classique Event Centre in Oregun, where supporters of NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, had gathered. Assailants armed with cutlasses, clubs and stones stormed the venue, forcing participants to flee. In a statement on Thursday, November 12, APC presidential campaign council spokesperson Dele Alake condemned the Lagos incident and other reported attacks on political gatherings across the country.



“We have observed the recent spate of violent attacks at political gatherings in parts of the country. The reported attacks in Edo, Cross River, and Gombe, and other violence targeted at party supporters and political leaders across party lines are condemnable,” the statement read. “Our campaign strongly condemns the disruption of today’s scheduled town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos.”



Alake urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to exercise restraint as campaigning for the 2027 elections gathers pace. He called on candidates to focus on issues that affect Nigerians’ lives and urged security agencies to do more to prevent political violence.



“We call on the security agencies to be more responsive and alert in preventing political violence of any type and ensure instigators and perpetrators are apprehended and punished in accordance with the law,” he said.



TheCable reported that its multimedia journalist, Samuel Adebanjo, was allegedly beaten during the attack and that the assailants took his camera, gimbal and microphone. Police officers arrived about an hour after the violence began and fired tear gas to restore order.