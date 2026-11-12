2027: Peter Obi vows to deliver 10,000MW of electricity in four years

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has pledged to overhaul Nigeria’s power sector by generating, transmitting, and distributing at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity within four years if elected in 2027.

Addressing supporters and stakeholders at a party town hall meeting at the Classique Event Centre in Lagos, an event that proceeded despite an earlier morning attack on the venue by suspected thugs, Obi identified erratic electricity supply as a primary obstacle to national economic growth and industrialization.



He stated that resolving the power deficit would be among the immediate priorities of his administration alongside security and education.

"If we are elected, we will declare an immediate state of emergency on security, education and electricity. As I promised, we will generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity, because we want industrial work," Obi stated.



The former Anambra State governor argued that persistent energy shortfalls continue to stifle local businesses and constrain job creation across the country.

Drawing a comparison with South Africa to underscore the scale of Nigeria's infrastructure gap, Obi noted that Nigeria currently generates and distributes roughly 4,000 megawatts for a population exceeding 200 million people.

"I was in South Africa; they have over 40,000 megawatts of electricity and yet people are complaining they have no power when we have just 4,000 in Nigeria and we're not complaining. This is the time for us to come out to complain," he added.



Obi maintained that establishing a reliable power supply remains fundamental to reviving domestic industries, expanding employment opportunities, and stimulating broader economic activity nationwide.