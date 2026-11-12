2027: Peter Obi vows to deliver 10,000MW of electricity in four years

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has pledged to overhaul Nigeria’s power sector by generating, transmitting, and distributing at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity within four years if elected in 2027.
Addressing supporters and stakeholders at a party town hall meeting at the Classique Event Centre in Lagos, an event that proceeded despite an earlier morning attack on the venue by suspected thugs, Obi identified erratic electricity supply as a primary obstacle to national economic growth and industrialization.
He stated that resolving the power deficit would be among the immediate priorities of his administration alongside security and education.
"If we are elected, we will declare an immediate state of emergency on security, education and electricity. As I promised, we will generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity, because we want industrial work," Obi stated.
The former Anambra State governor argued that persistent energy shortfalls continue to stifle local businesses and constrain job creation across the country.
Drawing a comparison with South Africa to underscore the scale of Nigeria's infrastructure gap, Obi noted that Nigeria currently generates and distributes roughly 4,000 megawatts for a population exceeding 200 million people.
"I was in South Africa; they have over 40,000 megawatts of electricity and yet people are complaining they have no power when we have just 4,000 in Nigeria and we're not complaining. This is the time for us to come out to complain," he added.
Obi maintained that establishing a reliable power supply remains fundamental to reviving domestic industries, expanding employment opportunities, and stimulating broader economic activity nationwide.
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We’ve been hearing that since
THE WAYO MAN TALK FOR INTERVIEW WITH RUFAI OSENI ON OBIDIOTS ARISE TV SAY "4 YEARS IS NOT ENOUGH TIME FOR ANYONE TO FIX THE POWER SECTOR". NOW, WAYO MAN STORY DON CHANGE TO "I FIT DO AM." WE KNOW THE CONSTANT LIES ARE MEANT FOR CLUELESS OBIDIOTS, BUT, IT'S IRRITATING.
Peter Obi will promise today and deny it tomorrow. This is the second time he is promising the same thing and hope he will deny it the second time.
Obi man you seem very desperate though
Lamba master!
This man thinks he's talking to fools like his gullible and hare-brained Obidiots. Why does he have this propensity to tell lies all the time.?. This same man in a viral video about a month ago, said it will be difficult to achieve 10,000MW Electricity Power in 4 years, because it takes at least 2 years to build a Power Plant/Station. I wonder why he's so desperate. His lawless supporters where at their town hall meeting today in Lagos, and that jobless mad woman called AISHA YESUFU, led her fellow brigands and Biafrans in singing the old National Anthem (ARISE O COMPATRIOT), instead of the new one (NIGERIA WE HAIL THEE), and their "FUTURE PRESIDENT" was there and singing along with them. A man that can't control his crazy and lawless followers want to be our President. Tueh.
I believe him
Did he generate even 1kw in 8 years in Anmabra? Why should anyone believe him?
this guy can lie sha, kai
I laugh
Iro poju!
Lori Iro
Giringori PitObi spins his Obidients another yarn. Yesterday he said if elected president he would personally go into the bush and singlehandedly wrestle terrorists and bandits and kidnappers to the ground and release their victims on his first day in office. Now it's 10,000MW of electricity in his pledged four-years-only in power. I'd sooner believe him if he guaranteed me 10,000 megaliters of HERO BEER in one day.