“Honestly, I did not have breast cancer. I played an emotional game” – Blessing CEO admits in interview with VeryDarkMan

Social media personality Blessing CEO has admitted that she did not have breast cancer, months after announcing that she was battling the illness and receiving donations from members of the public.
Speaking in an interview with social media activist VeryDarkMan, she said a medical check-up had revealed a lump in her breast, but it was not cancerous.
She admitted that she took advantage of the discovery to tell the public that the lump was cancerous because she wanted financial support.
Blessing CEO said she initially created the impression that she was considering selling her personal belongings, including her car and house, before fans encouraged her to share her account details so they could donate.
She said donations began coming in, with people sending different amounts, until VeryDarkMan questioned the fundraising and demanded evidence of her diagnosis. According to her, the donations stopped shortly after his video was released.
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There must be a name for this kind of behavior and it needs further studies!like what makes a person behave and act in such ways!
Ibo thief
Where is the police?
she is a disgrace to her family, gender and tribe.
Unrepentant criminal
See damage control grammar. Thief
In her mind now, she's planning or thinking of another scam to carry out
What a vile human being.
May being affiliated with BREAST CANCER be your portion as you have proclaimed it on yourself. As you wish, so shall it be, you jobless scammer. Every fraudulent activity to you, amounts to creating social media contents. Oloriburuku. To think that this idiot is a mother of 2 children, it's not too far-fetched to know the type of children they'll grow up to be as adults.
Shame on you,I spit on your face,only God can forgive you
Ole
You deserve what you got
I fear who no fear you ,blessing
Utterly dispicable. She should be charged.
She has a psychiatric illness. She needs help. I am a doctor.
Why does one of her hands ( the left hand) look bigger than the other.?
breast cancer it's must be, idiot
Despicable character.
This woman needs a psych evaluation and deliverance. What a despicable being
I don't blame her. It's does F**lish people that contribute money for her I blame. If she declares she has headache in that live video, the mumu fans would still contribute for her.
this lady is not well associate with her at your on risk
As she's coming out from prison, her accomplice doriz is going in.
Bandit
Crook
This silly woman don really rob poo in the faces of her family member.
Crime dey her blood, she can only change by receiving christ as her Lord and personal saviour. Outside that, satan get her whole sale