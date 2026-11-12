“Honestly, I did not have breast cancer. I played an emotional game” – Blessing CEO admits in interview with VeryDarkMan

Social media personality Blessing CEO has admitted that she did not have breast cancer, months after announcing that she was battling the illness and receiving donations from members of the public.

Speaking in an interview with social media activist VeryDarkMan, she said a medical check-up had revealed a lump in her breast, but it was not cancerous.

She admitted that she took advantage of the discovery to tell the public that the lump was cancerous because she wanted financial support.

Blessing CEO said she initially created the impression that she was considering selling her personal belongings, including her car and house, before fans encouraged her to share her account details so they could donate.

She said donations began coming in, with people sending different amounts, until VeryDarkMan questioned the fundraising and demanded evidence of her diagnosis. According to her, the donations stopped shortly after his video was released.