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“Honestly, I did not have breast cancer. I played an emotional game” – Blessing CEO admits in interview with VeryDarkMan

By Linda Ikeji
“Honestly, I did not have breast cancer. I played an emotional game” – Blessing CEO admits in interview with VeryDarkMan

Social media personality Blessing CEO has admitted that she did not have breast cancer, months after announcing that she was battling the illness and receiving donations from members of the public.

 

Speaking in an interview with social media activist VeryDarkMan, she said a medical check-up had revealed a lump in her breast, but it was not cancerous.

 

She admitted that she took advantage of the discovery to tell the public that the lump was cancerous because she wanted financial support.

 

Blessing CEO said she initially created the impression that she was considering selling her personal belongings, including her car and house, before fans encouraged her to share her account details so they could donate.

 

She said donations began coming in, with people sending different amounts, until VeryDarkMan questioned the fundraising and demanded evidence of her diagnosis. According to her, the donations stopped shortly after his video was released.

 

 

 

 

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Comments (26)

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  1. Anonymous

    There must be a name for this kind of behavior and it needs further studies!like what makes a person behave and act in such ways!

    1. Anonymous

      Ibo thief

    2. Anonymous

      Where is the police?

    3. Oskirin

      she is a disgrace to her family, gender and tribe.

  2. Anonymous

    Unrepentant criminal

  3. Anonymous

    See damage control grammar. Thief

  4. Anonymous

    In her mind now, she's planning or thinking of another scam to carry out

  5. Anonymous

    What a vile human being.

  6. Anonymous

    May being affiliated with BREAST CANCER be your portion as you have proclaimed it on yourself. As you wish, so shall it be, you jobless scammer. Every fraudulent activity to you, amounts to creating social media contents. Oloriburuku. To think that this idiot is a mother of 2 children, it's not too far-fetched to know the type of children they'll grow up to be as adults.

  7. Anonymous

    Shame on you,I spit on your face,only God can forgive you

  8. Anonymous

    Ole

  9. Anonymous

    You deserve what you got

  10. Anonymous

    I fear who no fear you ,blessing

  11. Anonymous

    Utterly dispicable. She should be charged.

  12. Anonymous

    She has a psychiatric illness. She needs help. I am a doctor.

  13. Anonymous

    Why does one of her hands ( the left hand) look bigger than the other.?

  14. Emmanuel Amos

    breast cancer it's must be, idiot

  15. Anonymous

    Despicable character.

  16. Anonymous

    This woman needs a psych evaluation and deliverance. What a despicable being

  17. Anonymous

    I don't blame her. It's does F**lish people that contribute money for her I blame. If she declares she has headache in that live video, the mumu fans would still contribute for her.

  18. Anonymous

    this lady is not well associate with her at your on risk

  19. Anonymous

    As she's coming out from prison, her accomplice doriz is going in.

  20. Anonymous

    Bandit

  21. Anonymous

    Crook

  22. Anonymous

    This silly woman don really rob poo in the faces of her family member.

  23. Anonymous

    Crime dey her blood, she can only change by receiving christ as her Lord and personal saviour. Outside that, satan get her whole sale

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