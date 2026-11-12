Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Entertainment

Reality show star Kylie Jenner asks judge to unmask anonymous chef suing her following claims of suffering a miscarriage

By Linda Ikeji
Reality show star Kylie Jenner asks judge to unmask anonymous chef suing her following claims of suffering a miscarriage

Kylie Jenner and her company are challenging a former chef’s use of a pseudonym in a lawsuit in which the chef alleges that long hours and demanding working conditions caused her to suffer a miscarriage.


In court documents obtained by TMZ, attorneys for Jenner and her company argued that the former employee, identified as Jane Doe, had no automatic right to proceed anonymously and had not filed a motion seeking the court’s permission to do so.


The attorneys accused the chef’s lawyers of using media coverage as a “sword” while using their client’s anonymity as a “shield”. They said anonymity is rarely granted, that plaintiffs in similar cases have used their real names and that the chef had already disclosed her first name in a filing.


Jenner’s lawyers argued that the chef could protect sensitive medical information through protective orders and targeted redactions while pursuing the case under her real name.


In her June filing, the chef alleged that working 11 to 12 hours a day, five days a week, caused her miscarriage. She described the work as physically demanding and emotionally exhausting and said she often lacked adequate support. She also alleged that a supervisor who noticed her mood told her to “stop it”.

More Entertainment →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Singers Usher and Chris Brown's Los Angeles concert canceled amid ongoing feud
  2. 2 US ICE detains Nigerian-born USF professor and Bay Area nurse Ann Lawani
  3. 3 Police says it has uncovered 'phone farms' as it arrests suspect over election misinformation
  4. 4 Police probe businessman Blord’s armed escorts after viral airport video
  5. 5 Court sentences couple to 5 years imprisonment for attempting to sell their one-year-old son in Cross River
  6. 6 Prison Break actor Stacy Keach passes away at 85
  7. 7 “We are hungry, pay us our salaries” – Osun monarch appeals to Adeleke over seven months of unpaid salaries to 17 kings and 440 chiefs
  8. 8 Nigerian-born lawyer makes history as first immigrant to become lieutenant governor of New Jersey in U.S
  9. 9 Update: 17-year-old arrested over death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy in US
  10. 10 Footballer dies at 22 after suffering cardiac arrest during training session
  11. 11 Nigerians jeer as APC campaign bus gets stuck on dilapidated road (video)
  12. 12 Soul Food actress Emma P. Hall passes away

Comments (0)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

No comments yet. Be the first to share your thoughts.

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story