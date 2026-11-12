Reality show star Kylie Jenner asks judge to unmask anonymous chef suing her following claims of suffering a miscarriage

Kylie Jenner and her company are challenging a former chef’s use of a pseudonym in a lawsuit in which the chef alleges that long hours and demanding working conditions caused her to suffer a miscarriage.



In court documents obtained by TMZ, attorneys for Jenner and her company argued that the former employee, identified as Jane Doe, had no automatic right to proceed anonymously and had not filed a motion seeking the court’s permission to do so.



The attorneys accused the chef’s lawyers of using media coverage as a “sword” while using their client’s anonymity as a “shield”. They said anonymity is rarely granted, that plaintiffs in similar cases have used their real names and that the chef had already disclosed her first name in a filing.



Jenner’s lawyers argued that the chef could protect sensitive medical information through protective orders and targeted redactions while pursuing the case under her real name.



In her June filing, the chef alleged that working 11 to 12 hours a day, five days a week, caused her miscarriage. She described the work as physically demanding and emotionally exhausting and said she often lacked adequate support. She also alleged that a supervisor who noticed her mood told her to “stop it”.