Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Politics

Gov. Otu dissolves development Control task force over property demolition, orders compensation

By Linda Ikeji
Gov. Otu dissolves development Control task force over property demolition, orders compensation

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has dissolved the state’s Planning and Development Control Task Force following the controversial demolition of a private property nearing completion.

 

The governor's intervention came after a Nigerian developer cried out on social media, alleging that officials of the agency unjustly tore down his nearly completed building. In a viral video, the man explained that he had single-handedly attracted investors to fund housing projects aimed at developing the state's real estate sector, only for the structure to be destroyed.

 

Reacting to the widespread public outcry, Governor Otu issued a statement on his official social media platforms ordering the immediate suspension of all further demolition activities on the affected property.

 

He also directed relevant authorities to arrange immediate compensation for the damages caused by the task force's actions.

 

The statement in part reads

‘’Let me state clearly that no government agency or public official has the right to act outside the boundaries of the law, no matter the circumstances.

Alleged violations of physical planning regulations must be addressed through lawful procedures, not through arbitrary actions that undermine the rights, dignity and legitimate interests of our citizens.

Consequently, I have ordered the immediate dissolution of the State Planning and Development Control Task Force responsible for this incident, the suspension of further demolition activities on the affected property, and the payment of appropriate compensation for the damages occasioned.

My administration is built on the principles of fairness, accountability, respect for the rule of law and putting the people first.

We will not tolerate any conduct by public officials that amounts to abuse of power, intimidation or disregard for the rights of our people.

Public office is a position of trust, not a licence to exercise power arbitrarily''

 

 

More Politics →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Man killed by unidentified assailants in Owerri
  2. 2 DSS intercepts weapons shipment from Niger Republic, recover 21 AK-47 rifles, four PKT machine guns in Sokoto
  3. 3 Student arrested for stealing iron rods at grave in Adamawa
  4. 4 2 dead, several injured in Brooklyn building collapse as search for survivors continue (video)
  5. 5 Hisbah bans girls from engaging in night hawking in Katsina
  6. 6 Rapper Yella Beezy sentenced to life in prison for hiring gunman who fatally shot rapper MO3
  7. 7 We are rushing to put out fire but vehicles are obstructing our way” - Federal Fire Service official laments
  8. 8 Actor Anthony Clark dies
  9. 9 He walked with me through single motherhood - Nigerian woman reveals her son walked her down the aisle
  10. 10 IGP warns officers against being used by politicians in 2027 elections
  11. 11 5 die from suspected cholera in Abuja community
  12. 12 80-year-old woman dies in suspected arson incident outside flat

Comments (1)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

  1. Anonymous

    Is it just me or was this guy just elected. I've never heard of him till today

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story