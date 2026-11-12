Gov. Otu dissolves development Control task force over property demolition, orders compensation

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has dissolved the state’s Planning and Development Control Task Force following the controversial demolition of a private property nearing completion.
The governor's intervention came after a Nigerian developer cried out on social media, alleging that officials of the agency unjustly tore down his nearly completed building. In a viral video, the man explained that he had single-handedly attracted investors to fund housing projects aimed at developing the state's real estate sector, only for the structure to be destroyed.
Reacting to the widespread public outcry, Governor Otu issued a statement on his official social media platforms ordering the immediate suspension of all further demolition activities on the affected property.
He also directed relevant authorities to arrange immediate compensation for the damages caused by the task force's actions.
The statement in part reads
‘’Let me state clearly that no government agency or public official has the right to act outside the boundaries of the law, no matter the circumstances.
Alleged violations of physical planning regulations must be addressed through lawful procedures, not through arbitrary actions that undermine the rights, dignity and legitimate interests of our citizens.
Consequently, I have ordered the immediate dissolution of the State Planning and Development Control Task Force responsible for this incident, the suspension of further demolition activities on the affected property, and the payment of appropriate compensation for the damages occasioned.
My administration is built on the principles of fairness, accountability, respect for the rule of law and putting the people first.
We will not tolerate any conduct by public officials that amounts to abuse of power, intimidation or disregard for the rights of our people.
Public office is a position of trust, not a licence to exercise power arbitrarily''
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Is it just me or was this guy just elected. I've never heard of him till today