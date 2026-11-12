Gov. Otu dissolves development Control task force over property demolition, orders compensation

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has dissolved the state’s Planning and Development Control Task Force following the controversial demolition of a private property nearing completion.

The governor's intervention came after a Nigerian developer cried out on social media, alleging that officials of the agency unjustly tore down his nearly completed building. In a viral video, the man explained that he had single-handedly attracted investors to fund housing projects aimed at developing the state's real estate sector, only for the structure to be destroyed.

Reacting to the widespread public outcry, Governor Otu issued a statement on his official social media platforms ordering the immediate suspension of all further demolition activities on the affected property.

He also directed relevant authorities to arrange immediate compensation for the damages caused by the task force's actions.

The statement in part reads