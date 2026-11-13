Ooni of Ife attends graduation ceremony of his ex-wife, Olori Naomi (video)

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, today, November 13, attended the convocation ceremony of his ex-wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, at Elizade University in Ondo State.

Naomi bagged a degree in International Relations.

Gospel singer Dare Justified shared videos of the monarch at the graduation ceremony. The videos showed the monarch showering their son, Tadeniokawo, with wads of Naira notes.

The Ooni and Silekunola married in October 2018, but she announced their separation on December 23, 2021.

Watch clips from the convocation below