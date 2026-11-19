Former Manchester United defender Ashley Young has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, characterizing her public criticism of the Portugal national team as excessive.

Aveiro drew widespread scrutiny following Portugal’s 4-1 defeat to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League in Braga. Speaking to reporters at an event at Sporting CP, she stated that the heavy loss was deserved and admitted she was pleased with the outcome, while alleging that her son had been deceived and disrespected by both the national team setup and his former international teammates.



She also criticized the Portuguese Football Federation for staging a pre-match tribute to the 41-year-old forward in his absence.

After Cristiano's recent international retirement, Portugal received a grime first glimpse of a post-Cristiano era in a 1-4 loss to Denmark in their Nations League match at home, with a brace coming from Rasmus Hojlund.

Speaking as quoted by 433, Cristiano's mother said, "The Portugal national team deserve the loss — I was happy about it!." “They deceived him. He was not respected, not even by his teammates," she added



Addressing the remarks during an appearance on The Overlap Daily, Young acknowledged Aveiro’s maternal instinct to defend her son throughout his career, but argued that such grievances should remain private rather than being aired publicly.

"She is a mother looking after her son, and if my parents said something like that, I would tell them they can't say that. They can say whatever they want behind closed doors, but saying it in public, I think that is too much," Young stated.



The dispute follows Ronaldo’s recent retirement from international football after amassing 234 caps and 146 goals for Portugal, concluding an international tenure marked by late friction with national team head coach Jorge Jesus.

