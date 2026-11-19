

Former Super Eagles technical adviser Jo Bonfrere has warned that Nigeria faces a serious risk of missing the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) unless the national team significantly improves its attacking efficiency in its remaining qualifying matches.



Speaking in an interview with Complete Sports following Nigeria’s goalless draw against Tanzania at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday, the 80-year-old Dutch tactician described the stalemate as a costly setback in Group L.



Éric Chelle’s side failed to break down the Taifa Stars' defense, while group leaders Guinea-Bissau defeated Madagascar 2-0 in Bissau on the same day to move three points clear at the top with 10 points from four matches.

Nigeria currently sits second in Group L with seven points from four outings. Because Tanzania has already secured automatic qualification as tournament co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, only one additional qualification slot is available from the group, making a top-place finish among the remaining contenders decisive.

"It's a poor result for the Super Eagles. The Super Eagles should have done better. A win would have bridged the gap with Guinea-Bissau. But with this result, they will have to work hard in their two remaining games or risk seeing their 2027 AFCON ambition fade," Bonfrere stated.

Bonfrere, who guided Nigeria’s Under-23 team to Olympic gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games, also faulted the Super Eagles’ goalscoring output having scored five goals and conceded five across four qualifiers arguing that a squad featuring players from top European leagues must be far more clinical in front of goal.

"You score goals, you win games. If you don't score, you don't win. The Super Eagles have good players in top European teams. They have more experience than any other team in Africa. So, they must score goals," he added.

The Super Eagles will resume their qualifying campaign on March 24, 2027, against Madagascar at the Stade d’Honneur in Meknes, Morocco, before hosting Guinea-Bissau in a decisive final Group L clash on March 28, 2027, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.