Residents of a community in South-West Nigeria have been left in shock after suspected ritualists allegedly exhumed the bodies of two elderly men and severed their heads.

Ina trending video, a female resident said herself and other members of the community woke up to discover the disturbing incident, which reportedly occurred under the cover of darkness.

She disclosed that one of the deceased men had been buried several years ago, while the other was recently laid to rest.

The shocking discovery has reportedly left residents bewildered, with concerns over the circumstances surrounding the desecration of the graves.