The man facing allegations of artificial intelligence-assisted cheating was found deceased on the same day he promised to prove his innocence.





Lee Jin-woo, a Seoul National University (SNU) dental student, was found deceased on Thursday, November 19, after South Korean police began searching for him.





He had gone missing since the previous night after telling reporters he would dispel the cheating allegations by publicly demonstrating his abilities by solving College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) questions in a live stream on Thursday, Nov. 19.





Lee was found at around 1.12pm at a motel near Cheonho station, eastern Seoul. A note believed to have been written by him was also found at the scene. It reportedly contained a brief message saying he was “physically and mentally exhausted”.





Lee, 32, gained national attention after achieving a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), used for admission to Korean law schools.





He also missed just one question on the CSAT last year, earning admission to SNU’s dental programme. By his own account, Lee had performed poorly on earlier attempts at the CSAT.





He attributed his subsequent improvement to a three-week walking trip across South Korea after a business failure. Lee claimed he lost his smartphone during the journey and experienced a shift in his cognitive abilities while walking tens of kilometres without digital distractions.





He went on to gain admission to the political science and international relations department of Korea University before entering SNU’s dental programme this year, thanks to his near-perfect performance on last year’s CSAT.





He later published Brain Accel, a best-selling book detailing what he claimed were the secrets behind his improved test performance.





Suspicions intensified after the top scorer on this year’s tax accountant qualification exam admitted to using AI to cheat. This admission drew renewed scrutiny to Lee’s sudden rise from struggling student to LEET perfect scorer.



Lee denied cheating and said he would show his capabilities by solving the Korean-language section of this year’s CSAT in a live-streamed session.



However, he failed to show up at a Seoul studio by the deadline, prompting organisers to cancel the event. They said his phone had been switched off since Wednesday, November 18.



After receiving a report expressing concern for his safety, police visited his home in Gwanak district, Seoul, but left after finding he was not there. Officers later traced his movements to Gwangjin district and searched other areas to locate him.



Police have been investigating the cheating allegations against Lee. The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said on Thursday that at the police’s request it had instructed Younghoon High School, where Lee took the 2026 academic-year CSAT, to preserve his question papers and answer sheets.



With Lee’s demise, however, the case is expected to be closed without prosecution.



This comes as concerns over AI-aided cheating in the CSAT and national qualification exams are mounting, raising the possibility of a broader government investigation into Lee’s case and similar allegations.



Prime Minister Han Seong-sook on Thursday directed the Ministry of Education to preserve all of last year’s CSAT test papers until further notice to ensure a thorough investigation into the cheating allegations.

