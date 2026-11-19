Google has rejected a request from the British government to take down a YouTube video shared by the wife of jailed sex offender Russell Brand, in which he maintains his innocence, BBC reports, citing Whitehall sources.

The disgraced comedian is serving a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Andy Burnham's official spokesperson said the PM believed "the public have heard enough from Russell Brand", and his victims "now deserve peace from him".

Google told BBC News in a statement it was "aware of the new content and our teams are investigating".

It added: "We suspended Russell Brand's channel from the YouTube Partner Program in September 2023. The channel has not been able to monetise on YouTube since then."

On Sunday, Brand's wife Laura shared a video on their YouTube channel and read out a message from Brand in which he claimed: "I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for."

The Prison Service of England and Wales asked for the video to be taken down, on the basis that it was offensive to Brand's victims and had reached a substantial audience.

A Ministry of Justice (MoJ) spokesperson said "it was only right" to ask for content that was "distressing for victims" to be removed, adding that while "removal ultimately depends on the platform's own terms", the department strongly believes "YouTube should remove this content".

Asked if the YouTube channel should be taken down, the prime minister's spokesperson said: "We hope and trust they will do the right thing."

The MoJ later clarified the request had focused on the controversial video, and it is now understood a minister did not meet Google and the request was made via an established mechanism the prison service has with tech companies to request deletion of material.

The BBC has been told that Google declined the request, saying that its rules had not been broken, but housing minister Matthew Pennycook - who described the video as "abhorrent" - told BBC Breakfast that the government remained in "close dialogue" with Google.

Jess Phillips, the former minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the government "doesn't have the power to enforce that this video is taken down".

"It relies on YouTube, in this instance ... to do the right thing, which is a much, much broader argument about whether Ofcom codes that are in the Online Safety Act are there actually to protect women," she said.

An Ofcom spokesperson said in a statement that the current guidance was ultimately voluntary, and "any changes to the legislation to make it mandatory would be a matter for government and parliament".

Phillips, describing Brand as an "absolute narcissist", suggested it was "very likely" that the government would look at introducing a second online safety act to address gaps in the current regulatory framework.