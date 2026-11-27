Amina Jannifer Asuzu, the widow of late actor Ernest Asuzu, has celebrated him on what would have been his 54th birthday.





Amina took to Facebook on Thursday, November 26, to remember him.





She wrote, “Happy posthumous birthday to my legendary late husband. Today would had been your 54th birthday celebration in this wicked and sinful world.

“I know, you’re celebrating with the host of heaven over there. Until we meet again Ernest Chidozie Asuzu, I hold onto every memory we shared. Keep exploring heaven!”



Asuzu's career took a hit when he suffered a stroke in 2015, which affected his speech and left him bedridden for three years.



When he got better, he launched a 7-track album titled ‘The Truth’ in December 2020.



Sadly, he slumped on January 26, 2021, and never regained consciousness.





He was buried on April 13, 2021, in his hometown, Arondizuogu, Imo State.



He was survived by his wife and two children.