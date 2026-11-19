The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially unveiled the emblem and visual identity for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), marking a key milestone ahead of the continental showpiece.



Officially branded "PAMOJA 2027", derived from the Swahili word meaning "together", the 36th edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, making it the first AFCON in history to be staged across three nations.

Built around a traditional East African shield, a motif featured on the national coats of arms of all three co-hosts, the emblem places the silhouette of the AFCON trophy at its center beneath an outline of the African continent.

The design blends East African beadwork and traditional geometric weaving patterns with the national colors of the three host countries, featuring red and black at the top of the shield, green and yellow flanking the trophy, and blue along the base.

Alongside the primary crest, CAF introduced a suite of 12 supplementary shield patterns capturing the individual cultural identities of the three nations, including bold horizontal bands for Kenya, flag-inspired diagonal lines for Tanzania, and warm layered hues incorporating the crested crane for Uganda.

The 2027 tournament marks AFCON’s return to East Africa for the first time since 1976. Scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027, the competition will bring together 24 national teams vying for African football’s premier title.