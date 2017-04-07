Youtuber and reality star Stevie Ryan dies by suicide at age 33

YouTuber and reality star Stevie Ryan has committed suicide by hanging. She was aged 33. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed online that Ryan died on Saturday, July 1. Just a few days after her grandfather died.
Ryan first rose to fame through her YouTube series called Little Loca, and later transitioned to doing celebrity parodies on the video platform.
She went on to star in her own sketch comedy series on VH1 Stevie TV and she co-hosted the short-lived Sex with Brody talk show on E! with Brody Jenner.
She also served as the cohost of Mentally Ch(ill) which is described as a “podcast about depression." She told her cohost Kristen Carney about how difficult her grieving process has been since she lost her grandfather.
She said:
“I’m just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression."
No comments:
Post a Comment