Young man commits suicide in Ghana after misunderstanding with his girlfriend (graphic photo)

The deceased Kweku Mensah is reported to have taken his life over an unresolved issue between him and his girlfriend with whom he has two children.
Speaking to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Kofi Nokoe, the President of the Axim Youth Alliance, who disclosed the sad incident, said family sources told him that Mensah’s girlfriend had threatened to leave the relationship.
According to him, the deceased, unable to withstand the loss of his girlfriend, decided to terminate his life.
Kofi said the lifeless body of Mensah was found hanging on a tree and the body has since been deposited at the Axim Government Hospital.
No comments:
Post a Comment