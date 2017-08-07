Fabiyi defended himself, saying; "If you throw stones at every dogs that barks, you will not get to where you are going. I naturally like to see people express themselves and I build my HR strength by replying not that most comments is as vital going by my responses. But the moment some now want to use the opportunity to start a party of evil? I dnt dignify with a response. Anybody could behind this, and the only 2 persons I can exonerate are my mother and the deceased in this. Whether right or wrong, since my intentions are clean, and a larger percentage have used the opportunity to express their sympathy, others are entitled to their opinions."
Saturday, 8 July 2017
Yomi Fabiyi called out for posting a sad photo of grieving actress, Remi Surutu, who recently buried her daughter
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/08/2017 10:25:00 am
