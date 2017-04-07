WTF? Trans-woman says it's discrimination for men to refuse to date transgenders
Transgender activist Shady Shay got mad after a man who initially showed interest in her backed away after finding out she was a trans-woman. Why is she mad though? Isn't everyone allowed to choose who they want to date, right?
1 comment:
discrimination in what way? why would a man want to date a woman that was born male? she should go and look for men that were born women to date. no sensible man would be happy dating
a transgender. it looks like homosexuality to the average guy that still has his senses right.
